LEE — One of the four Lee residents suing the Select Board over backing a proposed PCB landfill now sits on that very same panel.
Challenger Robert Jones easily won a three-year term, defeating 12-year board veteran, Chairman David Consolati, 688 to 269 in Monday’s annual town election.
The only other contested race on the ballot saw incumbent Peg Biron grab another five-year term on the Planning Board by beating Kristen Besanceney O’Brien, by a vote of 702-233.
In a highly charged campaign, only 22 percent of the 4,431 registered voters cast ballots at the Crossway Village polling place, according to local election officials.
Jones said after the polls closed at 8 p.m. his wide margin of victory was a mandate from the electorate.
“I really didn’t know how this would turn out, but the people of Lee have spoken and it’s a clear choice,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re going to prevail against the dump.”
Jones, who moved to Lee in April 2019, is among the plaintiffs who earlier this year filed a lawsuit in Berkshire Superior Court claiming that the board lacked the authority to reach a settlement — bypassing town voter approval — with the Environmental Protection Agency and the General Electric Co. for the Rest of River cleanup. GE for years dumped polychlorinated biphenyls — PCBs — in the river from its Pittsfield plant.
The plan includes burying about 1 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment in an engineered landfill in an old quarry not far from where the sediment is being dredged.
Now that Jones is a Selectman, he will recuse himself from the lawsuit if need be.
“I’m perfectly willing to do so if I have to,” he said. “This is not about me, but about the people of Lee. I am willing to work with the current board.”
Selectwoman Patricia Carlino is now the only remaining board member of the three that supported the landfill in the settlement reached in February 2020.
As for Consolati, he indicated the low turnout may have worked against him.
“I was a little surprised by the margin, but [the Select Board] has a target on our backs,” he said. “When I saw we had 400 votes [cast] by [10 a.m.] and there was never a long line of people waiting to vote, I knew the turnout would be low.”
Consolati congratulated Jones as the two political combatants shook hands before leaving the polling place after the vote totals were posted on the gymnasium wall.
The winners in the uncontested races were incumbent Moderator Sarah Wright for a second one-year term, and Thomas Unsworth who earned another five years on the Housing Authority.
A single candidate was on the ballot for the two Lee School Committee seats up for grabs. Randy Kinnas won his first full three-year term. He was appointed last fall to fill a vacancy until the town election.
Write-in candidates were needed to fill the seat left vacant by Nelson Daley Sr., who opted against reelection. There were 45 write-ins cast, but it was unknown Monday night if any one person garnered enough votes to succeed Daley.