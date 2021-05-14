LEE — The controversial proposed PCB landfill is center stage in Monday's Select Board race.
Robert Jones, one of four plaintiffs suing the board over backing the toxic waste dump, is challenging Chairman David Consolati, a 12-year veteran of the three-person panel.
Jones, who moved to Lee in April 2019, is among the residents who earlier this year filed a lawsuit in Berkshire Superior Court claiming that the board lacked the authority to reach a settlement — bypassing town voter approval — with the Environmental Protection Agency and the General Electric Co. for the Rest of River cleanup. GE for years dumped polychlorinated biphenyls — PCBs — in the river from its Pittsfield plant.
The plan includes burying about 1 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment in an engineered landfill in an old quarry not far from where the sediment is being dredged from the Housatonic River. Other, more toxic material will be shipped out of state.
Jones acknowledged the landfill issue is a "driving force" behind his campaign, but said it's an example of the need for a better relationship between the board and the electorate.
"We need transparency and clearer communication between Town Hall and the people," he said. "[The dump] has awakened the people in Lee to what happens when you don't pay attention."
Jones said he favors a Rest of River cleanup involving a more effective plan minus a local landfill.
Consolati noted that Jones, if elected, would face a conflict of interest by serving on a board that he is suing.
He said his opponent's focusing on the PCB landfill "does bother me," noting his track record of 12 years on the board goes beyond a single issue.
"None of us wanted the PCB dump, but this was our best option," he said.
He cited the downtown revitalization on his watch and how he has helped the town navigate the protocols and changes to doing town government business during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We didn't have [the 2020 annual] town meeting until October, we put off spending on special projects ... and this year we will strike a balance between spending on things we need and not greatly impacting the taxpayers," he said.
Consolati says he does keep an open mind about items that displease him, such as having a retail recreational marijuana store in town. However, he praises Canna Provisions' contributions to the community beyond tax revenue to the Lee coffers.
Jones is no stranger to municipal government, having served on the Zoning Board of Appeals in Great Barrington and Stockbridge. He is also the past president of the Great Barrington Historical Society.
One of Jones' top agenda items, if elected, is help the town revamp its website to make it more user-friendly.
"We need to make the town website more accessible, easier to navigate and be updated on a weekly basis," he said. "An accessible website makes for a more knowledgeable electorate."
He praises the public works projects being done to date and said money for a proposed community center could be a tough sell. The Lee Youth Commission has been exploring several types of centers with estimated costs between $12 million and $18 million.
The only other contested race is for a five-year term on the Planning Board, as Kristen Besanceney O'Brien challenges incumbent Peg Biron.
Candidates running unopposed include incumbent Moderator Sarah Wright seeking her second one-year term, and Thomas Unsworth, who is poised for another five years on the Housing Authority.
A single candidate is on the ballot for the two Lee School Committee seats up for grabs. Randy Kinnas is seeking his first full three-year term. He was appointed last fall, to serve out the final months of Kelly Koperek's term, after she resigned from the seven-person committee in October.
Write-in candidates will be needed to fill the seat left vacant by Nelson Daley Sr., who opted against reelection.