LEE — Retired Lee Police Chief Jeff Roosa has passed away after a long battle with terminal illness.
The Lee Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Sunday morning that the 47-year-old Roosa died over the weekend, several years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
"With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Chief Jeffrey Roosa (ret.). Chief Roosa was beloved by many in the community and meant so much to the Lee Police Department Family. He will be greatly missed," Lee police stated.
Roosa began his law enforcement career as an officer with the Sheffield Police Department in 1996. He joined the Lee Police Department in September 2001, was named sergeant in February 2012 and was elevated to chief a year later.
Roosa, a father of three, brought stability to the department as the chief and a philosophy of letting his officers do their job.
“It’s not about being the boss, because everyone here knows what to do,” he said in an Eagle interview a day after being appointed chief.
Roosa was honored twice earlier this year; first with a drive-by wave parade in front of his Lee home in January. Dozens of police, fire and emergency medical personnel from around the state came to honor the top cop.
In March, at the request of 11 year-old David Carlino at Lee Elementary School, the driveway leading to the school was named 23 Chief Roosa Way.
The 23 was Roosa's badge number.