LEE — St. Mary's School will celebrate a major milestone on Thursday — 100 days of in-person learning for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The school reopened for in-person on Aug. 31. Since that time, St. Mary's has not experienced any spread of COVID-19, and in a news release school officials credited precautions such as making, social distancing and hand-washing with keeping students and staff safe.
St. Mary’s has held classes for around 110 students, ranging from preschool through eighth grade, and enrollment has increased this year by about 25 percent over last year.
“St. Mary’s staff, teachers, students and families have been conscientious in following common sense Covid-19 safety protocols which have allowed us to operate our school entirely in-person this academic year," Principal Jennifer Masten said in the release. "While seeing our students learn and grow this past year has been a blessing, our hearts go out to the many students, parents, and teachers who are struggling to make the best of remote learning."
St. Mary’s school will mark 100 days of in-person learning with a day of friendly competition including STEM and art projects, and classroom door decorating.