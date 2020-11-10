PITTSFIELD — What’s in a name? When it comes to two canine service businesses, everything, it seems. The result? “See you in court.”
Attorneys for The Berkshire Dog LLC, a Lanesborough-based wholesale and online retail venture, are seeking an emergency preliminary injunction to force a just-opened Lenox business, Berkshire Dogs Unleashed LLC, to change its name.
At an unusual hearing before Berkshire Superior Court Judge John Agostini on Monday, Lauren Ostberg, of the Springfield law firm Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas, argued that her client, Debra Tart, owner of The Berkshire Dog, needed an immediate court order against Lee Kohlenberger Jr., proprietor of Berkshire Dogs Unleashed, at 439 Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20).
In documents provided to the court, Kohlenberger’s attorney, Christopher Hennessey, a partner at the Pittsfield firm Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook, called the lawsuit “frivolous” and described it as an effort to seek “the exclusive right to use ‘The Berkshire Dog’ for its Berkshire County business specializing in dog treats.” He asked the judge to summarily dismiss the suit and to deny the requested preliminary injunction against Kohlenberger.
Ostberg contended that at least 15 of Tart’s customers have reported through affidavits that they were “confused” by advertising and signage for Kohlenberger’s new venture, thinking that The Berkshire Dog had relocated to Lenox.
The attorney stated that he had violated Tart’s “common law trademark” for her business that opened in summer 2018.
“The evidence of actual confusion is overwhelming,” Ostberg told the court. “Anything Berkshire Dogs Unlimited does is associated with The Berkshire Dog. You only get one chance to make a first impression. It’s not fair, it’s something money can’t fix. When people see Berkshire Dog displayed on a sign, they believe Miss Tart is endorsing it, associated with it; you can’t undo that.”
But, Hennessey argued that “the affidavits of purported confusion appear staged, as they come from Plaintiff’s friends, family members and a competing dog grooming shop, Scruffy Mutts.”
Berkshire Dogs Unleashed offers canine day care, overnight boarding, grooming, training and a small gift boutique, but does not sell dog treats. It opened Oct. 19, after getting special permit and site approval from the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals.
Tart, whose wholesale and online retail venture is based in Lanesborough, told The Eagle that she does not offer boarding, day care, training or grooming.
Her business, originally launched on Pecks Road in Pittsfield, has advertised 23 types of natural organic dog treats, daily specials like doggie doughnuts made from bacon, blueberries or cinnamon, and accessories such as dog shampoos, a pup-paw salve, a calming stress relief spray and a holistic ear wash treatment.
Kohlenberger, in a phone interview, said "the whole situation is a really sad scenario, just a waste of everybody’s time and money.” He pointed out that, except for all-natural bark chews, Berkshire Dogs Unleashed does not sell treats.
He also pointed out that he had offered Tart free retail space for her products in his store, but she declined. Already having spent $30,000 in advertising and signage, “we tried to make this amicable,” he said.
Kohlenberger noted that he also suggested that he could change the name of his business to Barkshire Dogs Unleashed, but that Tart had declined because “they want it done immediately, and we asked for four to six months.”
Meanwhile, he commented, “business has been great, the community support we got during COVID is more than we had ever expected. Except for the lawsuit, this has been everything we had hoped for.”
During the court hearing, Ostberg, representing Tart, stated that “my client is suffering immense, incalculable, irreparable harm and injury to her reputation. She is entitled to an injunction.”
Ostberg’s colleague, attorney James C. Duda, a partner at the Springfield firm, told The Eagle via email: “Debra Tart has worked hard to establish The Berkshire Dog in Western Massachusetts as a brand for her high quality canine-related products. She has now taken steps to prevent the use of similar trademarks that are confusing consumers in this area. We trust that the Court will take appropriate action to limit such confusion.”
Hennessey, Kohlenberger’s attorney, pushed back in court, stating that Tart and her attorneys are “trying to establish a monopoly over use of the words Berkshire and Dog. Combining them is not an enforceable trademark. Geographically descriptive terms are not permitted.”
“My client’s business is a kennel with an on-site boutique,” Hennessey told Judge Agostini. “These are related but different businesses, and there’s no confusion. … It’s a very weak trademark. You can’t monopolize those terms Berkshire and Dog for a business; the trademark is legally incorrect.”
The attorney also stated that Kohlenberger has spent nearly $100,000 to open his Berkshire Dogs Unleashed business. “To change it would be devastating, he’s sunk everything he has into it,” Hennessey stated. “To change course would put his company under. If the plaintiffs are concerned about confusion, they shouldn’t have taken out an unenforceable trademark.”
In a follow-up comment to The Eagle, Hennessey wrote: “It's a basic principle of trademark law that geographic terms and other descriptive terms are generally free for all businesses to use. Think of all the local businesses in Berkshire County who use the term ‘Berkshire’ as part of their business name, starting with The Berkshire Eagle.
“The law is clear that The Berkshire Dog cannot have an exclusive monopoly over the term "Berkshire" or "Dog," he said. "The Plaintiff has no legal right to prevent Berkshire Dogs Unleashed or any other local dog business from using those terms.”
After an hour of arguments in court, Agostini told both sides, “I will try to get up to speed and issue a decision.” He did not indicate when he might rule on the case.
Meanwhile, Kohlenberger has signed a lease to open a second business, The Lenox Dog, at 68 Main St.
It will be a pet store as well as a “human retail” clothing boutique selling apparel with the imprint “Lenox Dog,” he explained. The business, managed by his partner, Lindsey Kernozek, the head dog trainer at Berkshire Dogs Unleashed, is expected to open next May.