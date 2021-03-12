BECKET — The legendary Dream Away Lodge is for sale with an asking price of $1.25 million.
The buyer will come into possession of a restaurant and music venue know for many events, but especially for a visit from members of Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour in 1975, at the encouragement of local musician Arlo Guthrie. The visit evolved into a several days of celebration and performance.
Since then, hundreds of touring musicians have played there, to the enjoyment of thousands of customers. The lodge is also known for its restaurant, bar and for special events on the grounds.
Owner Daniel Osman, who bought Dream Away in 1997, could not be reached at the lodge, but he posted a lengthy explanation of his reasons for selling and the special presence of the Dream Away Lodge in the Berkshires.
“I’m not selling the Dream Away Lodge because I think the time of the Dream Away is done,” wrote Osman. “Far from it. It is my time that is done. The present circumstance is a cosmic call, an opportunity to make sure the Dream Away finds its next generation now, in this transitional moment, and before I’m frankly too old and tired to move it forward into the coming new age.”
The Dream Away Lodge sits on 43.254 acres, and the sale price includes the contents and equipment, and the existing business. It also includes public gardens, a forest/event space, a wildflower meditation labyrinth, as well as an outdoor stone fire pit and amphitheater.
The lodge has 3,300 square feet of finished space which includes the restaurant, professional kitchen, bar and music room with expanded use on the enclosed wrap-around porch. There are three half-bathrooms on the main level. There are four bedrooms on the second level with one full bathroom. There are two fireplaces.
With two outbuildings on the parcel, property taxes for 2020 came to $3,782. The owner is also offering an abutting 7-acre parcel for an additional $250,000.
The Dream Away Lodge has been a Berkshire legend for more than 90 years, according to information posted on the real estate firm Cohen + White Associates’ website. Rumored to have been a brothel and speakeasy during the 1930s, the 200-year-old farmhouse at the edge of October Mountain State Forest is renowned for its founders Mamma Maria Frasca and her three musical daughters, along with its colorful history, rich in music and local mythology.
“The intimacy and odd familiarity of the Dream Away Lodge attracts an absurdly eclectic bunch of patrons on any given night,” Osman wrote. “Actors, camp counselors, flamenco dancers, farmers, timber framers, politicians, rocket scientists, authors and of course musicians…among others…the famous and the infamous. All gathering to hob-nob in the cozy bar or to enjoy Chef Amy’s awesome menu in the dining room or porch, then sprawling outside to linger with strangers.”
Among the long list of performers that have graced the Dream Away stage are Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Langhorn Slim, The Mammals, Spirit Family Reunion, Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, Beeline Ramblers, Bell Engine, Bella’s Bartok, brown bird, Joe Fletcher and the Wrong Reasons, Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion, Bernice Lewis, Little Wings, Mandolin Orange, Erin McKeown, Misty Blues Band, Alec K. Redfearn and the Eyesores, Redwing Blackbird, Rev Tor Band, Tao Rodriguez-Seeger, Bobby Sweet, Tony Lee Thomas, Tiger Saw, Tongue Oven, Vetiver, Jack Waldheim, David Wax Museum, Jason Webster, Winterpills, Cedric Watson, and Ian O’Neill.
“In the midst of Covid, with businesses dropping like flies, it might be easy to see the Dream Away as another lost business among many,” Osman wrote. “But I don’t think that accurately assesses the situation. The facts are somewhat straightforward: if it is a season until restaurants can function in any normal sense, I will be 64 and Chef Amy [Loveless] will be 65, and we think the cosmos are telling us that the Dream Away’s best chance for a future is in the hands of the next generation.”
He noted that when COVID has passed, “people will be beyond thrilled to be going out again. The first truth of the new era is that there will be only a quarter of the current roster of restaurants left, and the second truth is that the Dream Away is so powerfully positioned to take advantage of the return of dining out. Dream Away is exactly the kind of place people will be yearning to reclaim.”