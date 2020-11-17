LENOX — Fifth-graders in Lenox will begin studying remotely Wednesday after a classmate was found to have been infected with the coronavirus.
Superintendent William Cameron notified families Tuesday that a fifth-grade student at the Morris Elementary School who had been present in school tested positive for the virus, news that reached Cameron on Tuesday.
Cameron said that students in the same grade will study remotely as a precaution through Tuesday, Nov. 24, the day before the Thanksgiving break.
The superintendent said he has consulted with the Tri-Town Health Department. "Public health nurses will do close contact tracing with students and staff known to have had close contact with the student who tested positive," Cameron said in a message to the community.
"We are doing our best to keep all students, staff, and members of the community safe," he said.
James J. Wilusz, executive director of the health department, told The Eagle Tuesday that to date, the three-town region is dealing with nine cases of COVID-19 in Lee, three in Lenox and one in Stockbridge.
Wilusz said other residents of the towns are waiting for test results.