LENOX — A plan to transform the Hoff’s Sunoco full-service gas station and repair facility into a modern convenience store, including two self-service filling islands with four pumps, has cleared its final hurdle and appears to be heading toward final approval.
But, several minor speed bumps remain before construction can begin.
The town’s Historic District Commission on Tuesday gave its unanimous thumbs-up after hashing out design details based on the latest site plan, based on the Fire Department’s approval of bollard vertical posts surrounding propane tanks.
Committee members also still want to see the specific color and samples of the brick-veneer facade to keep the new store in harmony with the historic character of the downtown, as outlined by Commission Chairman Jason Berger.
“I definitely appreciate the time that was spent making changes and working toward the common goal,” Berger said shortly before the vote. “We want to be supportive of this project, but we also have responsibility to the town. … It’s just coming down to what the brick veneer is going to be. It’s not a big stumbling block.”
The Main Street site in the heart of the downtown center has hosted a filling station since 1929, and became a full-service auto repair and towing facility after Glenn K. Hoff Sr. purchased it in 1977. A previous proposal for a convenience store conversion surfaced briefly in 2011, before being withdrawn. It reemerged after his death in 2018.
The Zoning Board of Appeals, after voting 5-0 in favor of the project March 24, asked for a lighting design approved by the commission as a condition to be included in the official record.
The updated site plan eliminates external signage and fluorescent lights on the building in favor of low-impact, downward-facing canopy lights, perimeter lighting and an internal illuminated sign.
“This petition will be a great addition to the town,” said ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster Jr. “This does meet all the requirements of a special permit, and I would also be in favor of incorporating the lighting plan after it’s approved by the HDC.”
Zoning board member Albert Harper strongly endorsed the plan as meeting community needs, including the availability of gas downtown as well as the extended hours for the business.
It would be open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The automotive repair and towing business would be relocated elsewhere.
“It’s a wonderful idea for the village,” Harper said, adding that the town’s bylaws give the board no jurisdiction over the appearance of a building. "Dictating the design makes us the architectural police, and we don’t have that authority.”
Alternate ZBA member Kimberly Duval asserted that the board has the authority, not as the “architectural police,” to influence the look of a building as it affects neighborhood character.
“We all want our town to look good and for the neighborhood character to be preserved, but it’s not for us to determine what the neighborhood character should be,” said board member Shawn Leary Considine.
She suggested “deferring to the Historic District Commission for all aesthetic considerations. My concern is that we get dragged into areas that are not our expertise. We really need to stay in our lane and apply the zoning bylaws as they’re written.”
Still to come: Completion of Shanlen Realty’s sale of the 90 Main St. property to Chucky’s LLC, which has six convenience stores in the region, including one on East Street in Pittsfield.
The company’s owners, Zameer Alhaq and Naveed Asif, plan to operate the business as Sam’s Foods. Shanlen listed the property for $399,000 with MacCaro Real Estate in Lee.
Attorney Michael MacDonald, representing Shanlen, told The Eagle he anticipated the transaction to be completed within 60 days.
Several state permits, environmental testing and a building permit from the town also need to be secured, said Ron Fortune of Consulting and Design LLC in Lee. The company handles engineering consulting and special permitting for the petroleum and convenience store industry.
The timeline and investment costs for construction of the new store remains to be determined, Fortune told The Eagle.
During public comment at the commission's hearing, state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, cited the added value of the proposal.
“It’s not very attractive, what’s there now,” he said. “There won’t be any junk cars or wreckers there, the brick won’t be falling off the wall. It will be an improvement. We have an opportunity to enhance a blighted area of the downtown in the historic district, and enhance it beautifully. I think it could be a model for other businesses.”
After the commission’s vote, attorney Kenneth Ferris of Hashim & Spinola told The Eagle that “we’re happy with the approval. The HDC has been very helpful and cooperative with us in getting this project going. The town has been good to deal with; it’s to their credit to watch over what’s going on. You have to communicate with people, so, I’ve been very satisfied.”