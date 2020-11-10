The Matthew and Hannah Keator Family Foundation recently donated $25,000 to the Lenox VFW Conklin-Lane-Coakley Post 12079 in memory of Matthew’s lifelong friend, U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Kastrinakis, who died Feb. 7, 2019.
The Keators, through working with their foundation and the Lenox VFW Post, have established a scholarship fund to be given out each year to members of the community with ties to the military.
Kastrinakis served for over 20 years as a Massachusetts State Police officer, and was a decorated Army Green Beret serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Sarge was one of my oldest friends and I made a promise to his family to do what we can to keep his memory alive and honor his service and patriotism to our country," Matthew Keator said. "We hope that these funds help in some small way to offset expenses to our local military families.”
To learn more about local veterans programs and the scholarship, contact retired Sgt. Maj. Michael King, Lenox Post commander, at post12079@vfwma.org.