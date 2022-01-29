<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Driver suffers minor injuries after car crashes into Lenox porch, flips on side

The crash is under investigation by Lenox Police

A woman escaped serious injury when her car left Main Street in Lenox and crashed into this porch at 136 Main St. 

LENOX — A woman escaped serious injury Friday night after the car she was driving crashed into the porch of a Victorian home on Main Street and landed on its side. 

Police say no one at the home was injured.

Juana Martinez-Bernao, 53, of Pittsfield, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries, said Lenox Patrol Officer William Colvin.

Martinez-Bernao had been traveling west on Main Street just after 8:30 p.m. when the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the eastbound lane and plowed into the glass-enclosed porch, causing heavy damage to the home at 136 Main St., Colvin said.

The accident is still under investigation, but Colvin said alcohol was not a factor. He could not yet say whether speed played a part.

Edward Acker, a professional photographer, captured the dramatic scene and provided photos to The Eagle.

Acker had just left Brava, a downtown wine bar, when he saw the commotion of police and emergency vehicles at the “beautiful Victorian” just past St. Ann’s Catholic Parish. He said the roads were dry, with some snow along the edges, and that it was very cold out.

“It was just so bizarre how this happened,” he said. “There were no [tire] tracks.”

Lenox Police Sgt. Michael Smith and Officer Dylan Bencivenga responded to the scene, as did Lenox Fire and Lenox Emergency Medical Services.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

