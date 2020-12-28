LENOX — Local and state police continue to investigate an alleged home invasion and armed robbery early Thursday at a Golden Hill Road residence in Lenox Dale.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were alerted that several armed intruders were conducting “some type of home invasion” at the location, according to Lenox Police Chief Stephen O’Brien. On Monday, he told The Eagle there was no new status report on the probe, which he expected to be "long term."
One resident of the home was struck in the head with an unidentified object and was taken by family to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Another person also went to the hospital, for evaluation of a possible injury.
It was not clear what weapons were used, or what, if anything, was stolen.
One person who was spotted walking on Golden Hill Road was detained and questioned. Later on Thursday, a car involved in the incident was located on Boylston Street in Pittsfield. O'Brien credited "an alert citizen who heard that the Lenox Police were looking for it."
The car was seized and is in police custody, he added.
Anyone with information can call Lenox Police at 413-637-2346.