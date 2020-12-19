The Lenox Garden Club is donating $5,000 to Berkshire Bounty, which provides free nutritious food to those in need throughout Berkshire County.
Berkshire Bounty, which is located in Great Barrington, distributes produce, meat, baked good and packed goods to food pantries and other distribution sites with the help of the organizations volunteers.
The Lenox Garden Club is donating to the non-profit due to food insecurity growing as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement came from MaryEllen O'Brien, president of the club.
More information regarding the Lenox Garden Club can be found at Lenoxgardenclub.net and details on Berkshire Bounty are available at Berkshire-Bounty.org.