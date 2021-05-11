The Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox is looking for a new executive director, following the retirement of a leader who quickly worked her way into that post after joining the facility in 2009 as a front desk associate.
The nonprofit says that a board member, Karen Spies, is running the mansion and museum until a search committee finds a successor for Beverly N. Rainey. Rainey, a Pittsfield native, retired as executive director April 15, the nonprofit said in a release.
Kelly Blau, the board president, said Rainey helped guide restoration projects in her six years as executive director, using her “diplomatic nature.”
“She’s leaving us well-positioned to begin the next phase of renewal. We will all miss her enthusiasm and humor,” Blau said in a statement.
Rainey became executive director in 2015 after serving for two years as operations manager.
The facility, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1893 for George and Sarah Morgan, the sister of financier J. Pierpont Morgan. It is one of the famous cottages” of that period.
Visitors can take self-guided tours and attend lectures. The facility is also rented out for private events.