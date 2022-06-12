<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
top story

Lenox Memorial High School sends off 66 graduates at Tanglewood with an original song, poem

District: Lenox Public Schools

Graduates: 66

Location: The Shed at Tanglewood

Photos: 2022 Lenox Memorial High School graduation

Lenox Memorial High School held their graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox on Sunday.

Valedictorian: Piper Maxymillian

Salutatorian: Fiona Mathews

Memorable moment: "Good Bye" an original song performed by graduating senior "Sabrina," Rovech Sabrina Lewis, and original poem ready by graduating senior Mary Elliot.

