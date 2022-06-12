Lenox Memorial High School sends off 66 graduates at Tanglewood with an original song, poem

District: Lenox Public Schools
Graduates: 66
Location: The Shed at Tanglewood
Lenox Memorial High School graduates throw their caps in the air following graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School graduates move their tassels from right to left following graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 Valedictorian Piper Maxymillian gives the valedictorian address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 Salutatorian Fiona Mathews gives the salutatorian address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Gosselin gives the welcome address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Gosselin gives the welcome address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Members of the Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 proceed into graduation exercises at The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Members of the Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 proceed into graduation exercises at The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Members of the Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 get ready to proceed into graduation exercises at The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 graduate Mary Elliot reads a poem during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 Class President Carolina Chassi gives a speech during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School graduates throw their caps in the air following graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School graduates move their tassels from right to left following graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 Valedictorian Piper Maxymillian gives the valedictorian address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 Salutatorian Fiona Mathews gives the salutatorian address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Gosselin gives the welcome address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Gosselin gives the welcome address during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Members of the Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 proceed into graduation exercises at The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Members of the Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 proceed into graduation exercises at The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Members of the Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 get ready to proceed into graduation exercises at The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 graduate Mary Elliot reads a poem during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Lenox Memorial High School class of 2022 Class President Carolina Chassi gives a speech during graduation exercises at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Valedictorian: Piper Maxymillian
Salutatorian: Fiona Mathews
Memorable moment: "Good Bye" an original song performed by graduating senior "Sabrina," Rovech Sabrina Lewis, and original poem ready by graduating senior Mary Elliot.
Digital visual journalist Gillian Jones can be reached at gjones@berkshireeagle.com