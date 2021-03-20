LENOX — Police are seeking any available information from the public following a wave of vehicle break-ins, one stolen car and a break-in to a home on the east side of town since Wednesday.
Ten vehicles were burglarized, Police Chief Stephen O’Brien and Sergeant Michael Smith told The Eagle on Saturday.
All had been unlocked and there was no forced entry, but some were ransacked with various items stolen, including $40 cash in one case, as well as loose change and a hunting knife. Other vehicles were found in disarray but nothing was missing, Smith noted.
The break-ins were reported by the public from East Street, Sherwood Drive, New Lenox Road, Pine Crest Drive, Birchwood Lane, Galway Court and Dunmore Court, Smith stated in a news release.
Among the incidents:
— A break-in to an unlocked vehicle on Sherwood Drive, reported to police at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, netted $100 in cash. On the same day, six more reports of vehicle break-ins were reported to police from East Street, New Lenox Road, Pine Crest Drive and Birchwood Lane.
— On Friday at 7 a.m., a Dunmore Court resident reported a 2015 Nissan Frontier vehicle was stolen after the home was robbed and various items were taken. There was no forced entry into the home or the vehicle, Smith said. Later in the day, two more vehicle break-ins were called in from Dunmore Court and nearby Galway Court.
The stolen vehicle was located on Friday in a Pittsfield parking lot with the assistance of the city’s police department. The Nissan was impounded at a secure location for processing as evidence.
The only witness report was a resident who heard a loud pickup truck around 4 a.m. on Friday in the Dunmore Court area.
Police are continuing to investigate the incidents. Anyone with additional information, especially if they have exterior cameras at their home, is asked to contact the department, or Officer Tyler Bosworth, the lead investigator, at 413-637-2346.
Police also urged the public to lock all vehicles.