LENOX — Brava, the popular downtown restaurant and wine bar, has reopened following a move to a more spacious location in the former Church Street Cafe.
Owner Whitney Asher opened the gathering place for spirits and tapas (small plates), as well as handmade pizzas and cheese and charcuterie plates in spring 2012 at its original spot on Housatonic Street, where it attracted a strong following among locals and visitors.
But to gain more space for socially distanced indoor dining, he acquired the 65 Church St. leased space from restaurateur Laura Shack, who operated White Iris there in the summer of 2018 before deciding to retire last summer. Her nearby Firefly restaurant is slated to open by spring under new ownership.
Asher’s reincarnated Brava will operate with 36 inside seats at properly spaced-out tables under current pandemic restrictions. The new location can also accommodate an additional 26 diners outside on its deck.
In addition to on-site dining, Asher said, he will also offer takeout for orders placed by phone or in person, with plans in progress for online takeout ordering.
Current operating hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. because of Gov. Charlie Baker’s 9:30 closing requirement. Brava is open six nights, closed on Tuesdays. Seating is first-come, first-served, with no reservations.
Asher, who is also president of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, is keeping the Housatonic Street location for potential future use.
Brava had a soft reopening two weeks ago. The “grand opening” for the new Church Street site is at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Information: 413-637-9171 or www.facebook.com/BravaBarLenox/