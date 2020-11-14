LENOX — A Lenox Memorial Middle and High School student who has been attending classes remotely has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The announcement from the Tri-Town Health Department was relayed by interim Superintendent William Cameron via e-mail on Friday night. He pointed out that the student has participated only from home since a blend of online and in-classroom instruction began Oct. 5.
“There is therefore no possibility of this student having contracted the virus at school, and there has been no opportunity for the student to spread the virus at school,” Cameron stated. “Rumors can spread quickly. What I have just provided to you is factual information.”
Cameron also cautioned that with the holiday season approaching, families who travel or who host visitors from out of town, or out of state, pose a risk.
Citing the national and regional surge in positive COVID-19 tests and in hospitalizations, “it is reasonable for us to expect unprecedented spread of the disease in our communities and in our schools unless we take stringent precautions,” the superintendent said.
Cameron asked parents and guardians to notify the school nurse about holiday season travel plans involving a Lenox school student.
“We do not want to have to close our schools because people who have traveled for the holidays fail to comply,” he stated. “Your compliance with these [travel] restrictions will help us avoid what could be an extraordinarily serious public health problem.”
Cameron thanked families of Lenox public school students “for their excellent cooperation so far in keeping the virus out of our schools. Keeping control of this situation is a team effort. You are doing your part under these stressful circumstances. I know I speak not only for myself but for the School Committee, our teachers, our administrators, our support staff and most especially our first-rate school nurses in expressing gratitude for your efforts.”