LENOX — With an eye toward the anticipated busy tourism season, the Select Board has endorsed a $25,000 increase in the town’s share of the Chamber of Commerce budget.
The business group is expanding its slate of events for visitors and residents for the rest of the year, according to Executive Director Jennifer Nacht.
The town’s contribution to the chamber would be $134,000, subject to annual town meeting approval. The rest of the group’s total budget of about $240,000 is supported primarily by membership fees and proceeds from events and fundraisers.
Praising Nacht for a “fantastic job” presenting a more detailed budget request, Selectman Edward Lane voiced support for the requested increase from the town but also called for enhanced communication between the chamber and the Select Board.
He also proposed the addition of a Select Board member to the chamber’s executive committee. Nacht responded that she was “totally on board” with both of Lane’s suggestions.
Select Board Chairman Neal Maxymillian emphasized that his agenda is “to attract people to live in Lenox.”
He described the chamber’s programming as aimed primarily to attract diners and shoppers to the town’s businesses. “That’s beneficial to the town in many ways,” he said, “but my greater agenda as to attract people to Lenox as a place to be, as a place to send their kids to school.”
Maxymillian described the chamber’s budget as directed toward marketing rather than to attracting potential new residents. He voiced hope that the two goals can be merged.
He also acknowledged frustration over the lack of available homes priced from $200,000 to $400,000 for potential families, including those headed by sons and daughters of local business owners, seeking to live in Lenox.
Noting that the town’s increasing share of the business group’s budget creates a partnership, Selectman David Roche backed Lane’s and Maxymillian’s proposals. “I think you have a tough year ahead, we’re not even out of COVID yet,” Roche told Nacht. “But maybe there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”
He also cautioned that businesses suffering pandemic-related losses will face difficulty paying their membership fees to the chamber. “The town owes something to the businesses to help them get back on their feet,” Roche said. He also cited the minimal supply of reasonably priced homes on the market.
Federal funds from the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress will be flowing to towns, said Select Board member Marybeth Mitts, to help residents and businesses cope with the impact of the pandemic. That strengthens the case for enhanced town support of the business group, she added.
Nacht acknowledged that the scarcity of reasonably priced housing in town had slowed the chamber’s drive to attract more residents, but pointed out that the group’s marketing efforts have included that goal.
According to Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen, the chamber has been working closely behind the scenes with Town Hall, the DPW, library, Community Center and Cultural District, among others, in a team effort to create events and contribute to “as positive an economic environment as possible in the midst of this pandemic.”
Following discussion, the Select Board voted 5-0 last month to support Nacht’s proposal for increased the town’s financial support directed to the chamber. The Finance Committee also has voted in favor of the budget request.
As for outside dining during an anticipated busier season with state travel and capacity restrictions eased, Ketchen suggested that clearing downtown parking spaces and keeping diners at least four feet from the curb will be important safety guidelines, along with confining alcohol consumption to designated areas and ensuring safe exits from public buildings.
“Safety is paramount for everyone,” Mitts said.
“We’re preparing for an influx of people this summer, and that’s something we’re taking very seriously,” Ketchen stressed.