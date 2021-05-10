LENOX — A New York state man whose bicycle collided with a truck Wednesday afternoon at East and Housatonic streets near Lenox Memorial Middle and High School has died.
Benjamin Kaplan, 29, of Larchmont, had been transferred Thursday from Berkshire Medical Center to North Shore University Hospital on Long Island, N.Y., for treatment of critical injuries.
His death on Sunday was confirmed by a spokesperson for Northwell Health, which owns the hospital in Manhasset, N.Y. Kaplan was a multilingual teacher of English as a Second Language, according to his profile on the LinkedIn online networking platform.
Lenox Police said witnesses agreed that Kaplan was bicycling southbound on East Street, crossed into the northbound lane and was hugging the sidewalk as he approached the intersection, according to Police Chief Stephen O’Brien.
Westbound and eastbound traffic on Housatonic Street have the right of way. To control traffic, prominent stop signs are installed at both sides of East Street at the intersection.
“He continued into the crosswalk without stopping at the intersection,” O’Brien said, colliding with a Clifford Oil Co. delivery truck heading toward the company’s Lenox Dale headquarters. No charges will be filed against the driver, the police chief said.
He told The Eagle that various options for enhancing safety at the busy four-way intersection are being discussed.