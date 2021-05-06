LENOX — A New York man was transferred from Berkshire Medical Center to another facility Thursday, a day after his bicycle was hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon at East and Housatonic streets.
Benjamin Kaplan, 29, of Larchmont, a Westchester County suburb about 20 miles north of New York City, suffered severe injuries in the crash, which occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the heavily traveled crossroads near Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
He had been listed in critical condition at BMC as of Thursday morning, according to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Vrabel, who said information about where he was transferred was not available.
Several witnesses told authorities that Kaplan was heading southbound on East Street, crossed over into the northbound lane and was hugging the sidewalk as he approached the intersection, according to Lenox Police Chief Stephen O’Brien.
Westbound and eastbound traffic on Housatonic Street have the right of way. To control traffic, prominent stop signs are installed at both sides of the intersection on East Street.
“He continued into the crosswalk without stopping at the intersection,” O’Brien said.
Kaplan's bike collided with a Clifford Oil Co. delivery truck driven by Shaun Meaney, 42, of Lenox, who was traveling through the intersection.
Lenox Police Officers Colin Benner and Tyler Bosworth responded, along with Lee Police and the Lenox Fire Department and EMS. Kaplan was rushed to BMC with obviously severe injuries, the police chief said. The Lenox officers interviewed several witnesses at the scene.
Meaney, who was heading to the Clifford Oil headquarters on Willow Creek Road, was not injured.
“This is a road that he travels daily and always takes caution at that intersection because of his knowledge of how busy it is, especially around the time when school is dismissed or beginning,” O’Brien said.
It appears that no charges will be filed against the truck driver, O’Brien said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lenox Police at 413-637-2346.
“This is a very unfortunate incident that occurred,” the chief added, pointing out that he has explored safety concerns several times involving the intersection near the school, ranging from rumble strips and four-way stops to stoplights.
“For whatever reason, none of these have come to the fore. I suspect that we will probably talk about this again," he said. "It’s a town decision to make.”
The state likely would be involved as well, especially if a traffic signal is recommended, he noted.
“All options are on the table to see what’s going to work,” O’Brien said. He cited the installation of a four-way flashing light at Swamp and Lenox roads in Richmond, leading to a reduction in the frequency of accidents there.
Whether that solution would enhance safety at the East and Housatonic streets intersection is unclear, O’Brien said. It’s among several intersections on town roadways that have high accident rates.