LENOX — When it comes to rallying around a neighbor in trouble, it’s hard to beat the close-knit King William Road and Westminster Road community.
Case in point: When a 60 mph wind gust brought down a huge pine tree about 2 a.m. March 3, it was a near-miss at the home of Marcella "Sue" Merker.
Merker is 102 and has lived there since 1970, when she relocated from Boston for a position as an art director at the Sheaffer Eaton paper mill on South Church Street in Pittsfield. Her skills were needed for the line of fine stationery, other paper products and jigsaw puzzles produced by the factory at the time.
Merker, called “Sue” by some friends and “Marcie” by others, was eager to chat with The Eagle on Monday, in order to thank the team of about 20 neighborhood volunteers who spent most of last weekend cutting up and removing the fallen tree and debris.
“It’s a wonderful neighborhood; I’m so lucky to have lived here all this time!” she exclaimed. Merker, unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic, recalls hearing details from her family about the “Spanish flu” of 1918-20 as she was growing up in Chicago.
Merker retired from Sheaffer Eaton in the early 1980s, according to one of her caretakers, Paula Papa.
“I was working here when the wind blew that huge tree down,” Papa said. “It was a very loud noise, but Marcie slept through it.”
Merker uses a walker around the house, and enjoys strolls through the neighborhood in good weather — these days, in a wheelchair.
Her “secret” to a long life? “Good living and plenty of exercise,” she responded quickly. Mercer has a rotating team of caretakers on duty 24/7. Her only surviving family members include nieces who live in Pittsburgh and California.
Area resident Sarah McKenna coordinated the team of volunteers for the cleanup operation that took up most of Saturday and Sunday. The damage was not covered by insurance, since there was no damage to the house.
The group included Lenox volunteer firefighter Aurelien Telle, co-owner of the Alta restaurant downtown; Benjamin Rivest, an engineer with tree-removal expertise; as well as several other business owners, town workers, a banker, real estate brokers, an attorney and high school students, McKenna said.
“Benjamin’s input was priceless; he was really hands-on about the whole thing,” Telle said. “That’s the beauty of this area; everyone is close and helps one another.
“I came as a neighbor,” Telle said. “I’m proud to have moved to this neighborhood to raise my family here.”
“It was a great outpouring of neighborly love,” McKenna said. “All together, we worked hard to bring happiness to ‘Sue.’ ’’