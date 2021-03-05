SHEFFIELD — Dewey Hall will offer an outdoor photography walk Saturday morning with local photographer Thad Kubis.
Participants will learn to compose and design images of Sheffield landmarks. Starting at Dewey Memorial Hall, the walk will go through Depot Square, the railroad tracks, Sheffield Green and Center Cemetery.
Attendees can bring any camera, including smartphones.
Preregistration is required at deweyhall.org/dewey-hall-calendar/2021/2/27/dewey-presents-photography-walk-on-the-sheffield-green, and space is limited.
The suggested donation is $25, with all proceeds benefitting Dewey Hall. Payments are accepted by PayPal (to deweymemorialhall@gmail.com), Venmo (to @MagsMcRae), check (to Dewey Memorial Hall) or cash.
Scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, with a possible extension, the walk will begin at Dewey Memorial Hall, 91 Main St. in Sheffield.
Participants will be expected to follow state guidelines on COVID-19 safety.