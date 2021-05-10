LENOX — The town’s historic downtown district and nearby residential neighborhoods are being proposed for designation to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Massachusetts Historical Commission has been interested in this honorary distinction for the title of Lenox Village Historic District since 2017, when the town celebrated the 250th anniversary of its founding.
Now, a legally required public informational session to discuss the nomination is slated for 6 p.m. May 24 via Zoom, hosted by the Lenox Historical Commission.
A representative of the state Historical Commission will be available to answer any questions about the meaning of the designation.
A total of 264 residential and commercial properties, all constructed before 1944, are included for the proposed designation because they contribute to the historical significance of the town, according to Olga Weiss, who chairs the Lenox Historical Commission.
The proposed district includes properties on Main, Church, Cliffwood, Franklin, Greenwood, High, Housatonic, Hubbard, Hynes, Kemble, Old Center, Tucker and Walker streets; Fairview and St. Ann's avenues; Old Stockbridge and Ore Bed roads, and Hillside Drive.
Qualifying buildings are based on age, whether a person of historic significance was associated with the building, or if the property was constructed by a recognized architect of the era.
The National Register of Historic Places is the U.S. government's official recognition of historic properties worthy of preservation. If the proposed Lenox district is awarded the designation, it would also be included in the State Register of Historic Places.
The citation, a pet project of the town’s Historical Commission, is strictly honorary, imposes no special conditions on property owners, and reflects the town's historic interest, image and reputation as a tourism destination, Weiss stated.
About half of the designated buildings are within the official historic district encompassing the downtown business center.
“The advantage of the designation is to promote our historic town and make us a go-to place for historic tourism,” Weiss said.
She emphasized that owners of the 264 properties included in the listing can opt out, and that the designation would not restrict alterations to properties deemed historically valuable.
But it would make property owners eligible to qualify for federal historic preservation grants when funds are available.
Inclusion in the National and State Registers of Historic Places does not guarantee that cultural resources will be preserved, according to an announcement from Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.
Rather, it ensures that the historic value of listed properties will be considered during the planning stages of any federally or state-sponsored project.
The listing indicates that because the designated area is historically significant for the community, owners of income-producing properties can apply for specific federal tax incentives for renovation projects.
The State Register provides for review of state-funded, licensed or permitted projects, Galvin’s announcement states.
Information on how to access the May 24 informational meeting will be posted on the Lenox Historical Commission's webpage at the Town of Lenox website closer to the meeting date.
For a single privately owned property with one owner, the property will not be listed if the owner objects.
If an owner wishes to object to the listing of a property, a notarized objection must be submitted to Brona Simon, State Historic Preservation Officer, Massachusetts Historical Commission, 220 Morrissey Boulevard, Boston, Massachusetts, 02125, by June 9.
The Lenox nomination will be considered by the State Review Board of the Massachusetts Historical Commission at 1 p.m. June 9. Details on how to attend will be posted on the MHC's website closer to the meeting date.