LENOX — All roadblocks are cleared for the new owners of the Days Inn by Wyndham on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) to renovate and expand the site into a boutique hotel with limited bar service and entertainment for guests.
The Select Board unanimously approved an all-alcohol hotel license and an entertainment license for LH Manager Northeast LLC, leaseholder and operator for Ross Group Development LLC of Tulsa, Okla., which is purchasing the real estate for $1,950,000 from Lalji Inc.
The costs of renovation, addition of five guest rooms for a total of 65 units, and the new amenities represent an investment of up to $8 million, according to Charles Snyder of the Ross Group.
Local attorney Jeffrey Lynch, representing the owner and operator, assured Select Board members that “everyone is happy” after a final agreement was reached with nearby Twelve Oaks Village condo owners who had objected to potential noise from the new bar, outdoor patio and musical entertainment.
“We’ve resolved all issues favorably,” he said.
The Zoning Board of Appeals also filed its written decision approving the project last week. Lynch stated that Twelve Oaks will not appeal. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with a reopening likely next year.
The Select Board’s entertainment license allows indoor amplified or nonamplified music limited to a five-piece band, as well as recorded music, speeches, poetry, the spoken word and TV. Outdoor entertainment on a new patio adjoining the small bar and hotel reception area would carry similar provisions, but live music must be nonamplified, and recorded music is not permitted.
The all-alcohol hotel license allows lounge service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays. In line with a ZBA condition, outdoor entertainment, food and beverage service on the patio must end by 10 p.m.
Lynch also noted reduced seating for the new lounge and patio, which are amenities intended for hotel guests.
He said that LH Northeast, part of the Life House lodging group, has “vast experience, a benefit to this renovated hotel site.” Life House, which operates Wheatleigh in Stockbridge and inns on Nantucket and in Miami, Miami Beach, Fla., and Denver, also will manage three downtown Lenox bed-and-breakfasts for Lenox Collection LLC, the new owners of the Birchwood, Rookwood and Church Street inns. The Days Inn will be rebranded as Life House Berkshires.
After Select Board members advocated consistency for last call along the commercial strip north of downtown, a midnight cutoff was set for the bar on Friday and Saturday evenings, although room service could continue until 1 a.m.
“This is a great project,” said Selectman Edward Lane, who also offered a shout-out for the zoning board’s decision. “I give them a lot of credit, they check all the boxes,” he said. “If they think it’s OK, I’m with them.”
In other action last week, the Select Board:
• Approved one-day all-alcohol license requests from The Mount for eight weddings this summer and fall, but required an 11 p.m. curfew for serving drinks, in line with the board’s new policy adopted May 11 for one-day permits. The policy reflects the board’s concern to “protect the town’s character and recognize neighbors’ concerns about noise,” said Chairman Neal Maxymillian.
• Approved the Gateways Inn request for amplified jazz on its front lawn from June 3 through Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 on Thursday evenings and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.