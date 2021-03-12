LENOX — The Select Board has approved unanimously a new annual all-alcoholic innkeeper license for Gateways Inn, the historic downtown bed-and-breakfast and restaurant acquired last May by Mill Town Capital Investments of Pittsfield.
Attorney Michael Macdonald, representing Gateway Inn Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Mill Town, told the Select Board that the new license replaces the expired one held by the former owners Eiran and Michele Gazit of Garter Inn Management Co.
The application expands outdoor patios for food and alcohol service for open-air dining with social distancing, “which in light of COVID has become the norm and the current expectation of customers,” Macdonald said. The patio would be partially covered with a tent depending on weather conditions. The footprint of the property is 6,000 square feet, including about 3,800 acres inside.
The business is managed by Kayla Rysewyk, a former employee of the Nudel and Alta restaurants in Lenox. The interior renovation of 51 Walker St. property is nearly complete, prior to a planned reopening this spring, she said
Macdonald cited comments supporting the application by Elliott Morss, chairman of the town’s Finance Committee, as “indicative of the way Mill Town operates its properties.”
“I want to assert how great they are as neighbors, trying all sorts of different things, and I think it’s just tremendous,” Morss said.
“Mill Town has been a good neighbor and they’ve done nothing but professional work,” said Select Board Chairman Neal Maxymillian. “Thanks for your investment in Lenox, it’s much appreciated.”