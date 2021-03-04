LENOX — After hearing a warm welcome from community members for a prospective modern convenience store and gas station in the heart of downtown, the Zoning Board of Appeals put off for three weeks a decision on a special permit, pending more details on lighting plans for the Main Street property.
During a presentation Wednesday on the project, a representative of Chucky's LLC, the prospective buyer and operator of the site, noted that the Oxford-based company owns six convenience stores, including a renovated facility in Pittsfield.
The current pump islands would be reduced from three to two, with four self-service filling locations instead of the current six. It would be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The automotive repair and towing business would be relocated.
“This would be a convenience store with a walk-in cooler, some sale of oil, antifreeze and other small items, but nothing of any bulk that’s there now,” said Ron Fortune of Consulting and Design in Lee, who also represented Shanlen Realty, the owner of Hoff’s Sunoco service station. Food items and beverages would be available for takeout only.
He also predicted that traffic flow and parking would be eased and the neighborhood character would be improved by the absence of the towing and repair facilities. Five parking spots are designated, as well as the four at the gas pumps.
“I think everyone has pretty much a favorable impression of the project, but we do have questions that have to be answered,” ZBA member Albert Harper said. The Historic District Commission also has to sign off on the plan.
The ZBA will resume its hearing on the proposal at 6:30 p.m. March 24.
The 90 Main St. site began as a filling station in 1929 and evolved into a full-service auto repair facility after Glenn K. Hoff Sr. purchased it in 1977. Plans for conversion to a convenience store first emerged in 2011 and resurfaced briefly after Hoff’s death in 2018.
“Right now, it’s a very hazardous area, the way Hoff’s parking is,” said ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster Jr. “People come in and out in both directions and people park on the sidewalks, which is a safety concern. I’m concerned about what measures will be taken to prevent that from happening.”
Fortune responded that the designated parking spaces would be striped clearly, and said he believed “most people will comply.”
ZBA member Kimberly Duval questioned the potential impact of lighting at the reconfigured business, as well as the appearance of the renovated building in the historic village.
Land Use Director and Town Planner Gwen Miller pointed out that town bylaws specify requirements for signs and outdoor lighting, including shielding to prevent strong direct light beyond property boundaries and limits on the light intensity.
Fortune stated that LED illumination would be downward-directed and focused to avoid affecting adjoining properties or traffic.
During public comment, local resident and Canyon Ranch Managing Director Mindi Morin said that “it will be really great for the town to have a convenience store not only for visitors, but also for us.”
State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, asserted that “this will beautify that whole part of downtown. It’s been an eyesore for a number of years; getting those junk cars off Main Street will do nothing but enhance the property. I think it’s a winner for the downtown historical district and a winner for the Hoff family that’s been in this town for generations.”
Former state Rep. Christopher Hodgkins described Hoff as “a good friend, part of the fabric that made Lenox great, and he had a great history at that shop all those years. Laurie [Hoff] has tried to make a go of it, but it’s been very difficult and she has a great buyer, coming up with some good ideas, and I think it’s a win-win.”
Downtown developer Nate Winstanley noted that he and Glenn Hoff Sr. were next-door business neighbors for 30 years.
“I consider this a huge step in the right direction; it will be great for the village, and I hope you’ll do everything in your power to make this happen,” he told the ZBA members.
Pittsfield attorney Kenneth P. Ferris of Hashim & Spinola, representing property purchaser Chucky’s LLC, noted that the company headed by Zameer Alhaq “did a great job” renovating a Pittsfield gas station at 730 East St., at the corner of Lyman Street.
“They are invested in the community, and this project is a substantial investment in the town of Lenox," he said. "It is going to make the building more aesthetically pleasing and will increase foot traffic on Main Street.”
Representing current business owner Laurie Hoff, Glenn K. Hoff’s widow, Pittsfield attorney Michael MacDonald said “the fact that she has found a responsible buyer who wants to do the right thing by the property and by the town provides her with the opportunity to extract herself from what has been, for her, an unfortunate situation.”
Fuster requested more details on the lighting plans in connection with town bylaw requirements and general safety standards. He noted that some gas stations and convenience stores are dimly lit, while “others are so brightly lit, you can see them a mile away.”
“There would be no spotlight on the signage for the pricing of gasoline,” Ferris said. “It will be the usual and customary lighting for gas stations; nothing more, nothing less.”