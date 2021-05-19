LENOX — A quiz team from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School will compete against Belchertown High this Saturday for the season championship on public TV’s “As School Match Wits.”
The co-production of New England Public Media (WGBY, Channel 57) and Westfield State University airs at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The series showcases teams of high schoolers in a competitive test of academic performance. The competition is open to public and private high schools throughout western New England. With pandemic-related safety guidelines and protocols, 20 regional high schools participated. Teams go head-to-head in qualifying matches to see which can earn the greatest number of points.
Lenox Memorial defeated Hampshire Regional and Amherst Regional while Belchertown triumphed over Smith Academy in qualifying and semifinal competitions televised earlier this month and available for viewing at pbs.org/show/as-schools-match-wits/.
“This particular season is a testament to student perseverance and teamwork,” said LMMHS teacher Matthew Gottfried, the faculty adviser and team co-coach with Dr. Charles Mattina. “The program features students challenged under pressure, in front of the cameras, not to mention with the unusual pandemic protocol for the taping.”
The team captain is Fiona Mathews, a junior, with members Ely Carroll and Daniel Munch, both seniors. Alternate team member is Ted Yee.
“Pandemic protocols didn’t stop this year’s championship match — the culmination of our historic 60th season — from being one of the most memorable matches we’ve held in recent memory,” said the show’s executive producer Tony Dunne. “Both Belchertown and Lenox are incredibly accomplished and competitive teams.”