LENOX — The town-owned library is facing a major structural rehabilitation and restoration project to repair and shore up the historic plaster ceiling in the dome room.
The total project cost could approach an estimated $1 million, according to the library’s application seeking initial funding of $100,000 from the Community Preservation Committee. Annual town meeting voters make the final decision on requests for support from the taxpayer-funded Community Preservation Act.
An application for $250,000 in support has been submitted to the Massachusetts Cultural Council Facilities Fund, Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen told The Eagle. The town would invest in the project through its capital budget, and an additional amount might come out of the general fund.
The nonprofit Lenox Library Association, which funds programming, also has been approached to contribute money for the project, possibly through a capital campaign.
But, town officials emphasize that the actual price tag is hard to predict at this point. Applications from four architectural design and engineering firms will be evaluated by the town’s Permanent Buildings Committee, which will oversee the project. The committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to begin discussions on the library project.
The library, organized in 1856, attracted 55,000 visitors annually — before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The work will begin with design plans to stabilize the roof and ceiling. Structural stabilization of the ceiling will follow, with the decorative plaster restoration of the dome room ceiling likely to be finished in the 2022 or 2023 fiscal year, according to the library’s application filed by Library Director Katherine O’Neil.
Depending on putting together a funding package and securing a contractor through a complex bidding process, work could begin this summer, at the earliest, but more likely in the fall or next winter, Ketchen said.
“But, there are so many unanswered questions,” he cautioned, noting that cost projections have ranged from $300,000 to over $1 million.
With financing at low interest rates, combined with the other funding spigots, Ketchen suggested that the impact on Lenox taxpayers is likely to be minimal. Once the work begins, it should take about six months, he added.
“By preserving the library building, specifically the dome room of the structure built in 1816 as the county courthouse, this project preserves the history of the town for future generations and enables the library to continue its strong tradition of service to patrons of all ages and backgrounds,” O’Neil’s application states.
It cites the consulting engineer’s assessment that if action is not taken, “an eventual collapse is likely, posing a serious safety hazard” and threatening the library’s historic collections.
“An emergency repair in response to a collapse would result in higher costs to the town than a thoughtful, pre-planned approach,” the application states.
The report was prepared by GNCB Consulting Engineers of Old Saybrook, Conn.
“It's the historic structure of the ceiling that’s most at risk in the intermediate term,” Ketchen said. “If you don’t do something about it, small problems get bigger.”
Selectman Edward Lane, who chairs the Permanent Building Committee, pointed out that “like any other old building, it’s been modified over the years, so it’s compromised a lot of the structural part of the ceiling, but not the roof.”
The library, formerly owned by the privately funded Lenox Library Association, became a town department with the approval of special town meeting voters in November 2017, 10 years after the building was purchased by the town.
The association continues to raise money to contribute $132,000 a year to the annual library budget, which is $421,000 as proposed for the 2022 fiscal year.
At a recent Finance Committee meeting on the library budget, committee member Michael Feder urged that the association be asked to increase its annual contribution. Ketchen agreed to revisit the issue with the association’s board of trustees.
“We’re in tough times; we’re all working very hard to see if we can’t manage what it costs people to live in Lenox. A lot of people aren’t earning what they were earning,” Feder said. “It would be reasonable to go back to the association and say, ‘Listen, if you can figure out a way to raise that $132,000 target, that will help everybody in town, period.' ”
O’Neil pointed out that even with an increased contribution from the association, the state’s board of library commissioners requires the town to maintain or increase the amount of budget support annually.