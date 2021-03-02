LENOX — The town’s public schools leaders are immersed in planning to join at least six other Berkshire County school districts and nearly 1,000 schools statewide in a state program of pool testing for COVID-19.
More than 300,000 Massachusetts students and school staffers in at least 200 of the state’s 400 school districts are eligible for the program at their participating schools in the coming weeks.
Voluntary testing at no cost to families would be conducted weekly at the Lenox schools to detect possible infections among students and staff, interim Schools Superintendent William Cameron said. He hopes the program can be launched locally within the next two weeks, although many details remain to be ironed out.
No one will be tested without submitting a written consent form, he emphasized, adding that the procedure is “quick, simple and painless. Its reliability as a means to detect even small traces of the virus is high.”
Two virtual informational meetings for the school community are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday, whichever time is more convenient for families. Zoom invitations for the one-hour briefings will be posted on the district and school websites on the day of the meetings.
After the Thursday session, consent forms in English and Spanish will be sent to all parents and guardians of pre-K through grade 12 students.
Pool testing combines nasal swabs from 10 people in one sample. If the specimen detects a positive result for the coronavirus, then each person gets a rapid test with results within 15 minutes. If the pooled test is negative, no followup is needed with the 10 participants.
The greater the number of students and employees tested weekly, the greater the likelihood that the virus will not spread at Morris Elementary or Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, Cameron said.
“It will help staff members, parents and members of the community feel that the schools are a safer environment,” he told the School Committee at its Monday night virtual meeting.
The state is subsidizing the cost of the testing for all participating schools through April 18. “Although, for the districts conducting such testing throughout the end of the school year, it will likely cost a good deal, it seems a worthwhile effort to better ensure the safety of all hybrid model students, school staff, and the community at large,” Cameron said.
Other Berkshire districts planning to take part in the program so far include Pittsfield, North Adams, Mount Greylock Regional, Central Berkshire, Lee and Berkshire Hills in Great Barrington.
North Adams Schools Superintendent Barbara Malkas has said the program would provide "better surveillance" and "real time data to be responsive to community spread within the schools."
Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled the voluntary program to provide more efficient COVID-19 screening as part of the administration’s push to open more schools to full-time, in-person learning.
Pool testing will be a key tool in bringing students back for in-person learning and building “whatever the next normal’s going to be,” Baker stated last Friday.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has said that districts wishing to continue with the program after April 18 can purchase the services from a statewide contract. Federal stimulus money can be used to fund the pooled testing, according to DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley.
Information from State House News Service and the Boston Globe was included in this report.