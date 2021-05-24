LENOX — The quiz team from Lenox Memorial High has won the championship on New England Public Media’s “As School Match Wits.”
The telecast on WGBY Springfield on Saturday night displayed the local team’s come-from-behind victory over the students from Belchertown High School.
The matchup followed semifinals televised on May 15, when Lenox Memorial defeated Amherst Regional and Belchertown High bested Smith Academy.
“Lenox Memorial and Belchertown were truly the two best teams this season," said Mark St. Jean, Westfield State University’s executive producer for the series. “But it was really good to see Lenox win a hard-fought championship match because after the 2019-2020 season’s qualifying round, they were the number one seed heading into the playoffs. Unfortunately, those playoffs never happened due to the pandemic. So, it was nice they had a chance to come back and win it this season."
The series presents western New England high school teams in a competitive contest of academic performance. Participation is open to both public and private high schools throughout western New England.
“This season of ‘As Schools Match Wits” has been most gratifying for us — that there was an opportunity for the students to compete,” said Matthew Gottfried and Charles Mattina, Lenox Memorial faculty advisers. “We've been extremely fortunate to have an extraordinary group of four kids, pared down to three for each match, and they worked their butts off to get to the finals under the most challenging of circumstances. They are thrilled and the two of us are thrilled.”
The team captain was Fiona Mathews, a junior, with members Ely Carroll and Daniel Munch, both seniors. Alternate team member is Ted Yee.
The championship telecast and all matches of the 60th season can be streamed at video.nepm.org.