LENOX — A public forum spotlighting the six candidates for three open seats on the School Committee, sponsored by the Morris Elementary School PTO, will be held at 6 p.m. May 4.
The remote event can be accessed via Zoom at tinyurl.com/8jm7fjz5. Candidates will introduce themselves and respond to questions from the public. Questions may be submitted in advance directly to MorrisPTO@mspto.com or may be submitted in the question section of the Zoom meeting.
The candidates are Oren Cass, Veronica Fenton, Meghan Kirby, Michelle Messana, Gabriela Sheehan and Kim Winger. School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan told The Eagle the contest is comparable only to a six-person race he recalls in the 1990s.
The top three vote-getters will be elected to the three-year positions being vacated by Molly Elliot, Anne-Marie O’Brien and Francie Sorrentino.
The annual municipal election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 10 in the Town Hall auditorium. Voting by mail is available by application online at tinyurl.com/3w6dv2ta.
Completed ballots can be dropped off in the Town Hall entrance.