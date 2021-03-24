LENOX — It’s back to the proverbial drawing board for the proposed 2021-22 public school budget, caught in a squeeze between its projected 4.8 percent increase and pressure from town leaders to trim back to a 3 percent hike.
To close the gap, school administrators need to find about $245,000 in reductions to their nearly $14.5 million budget plan for 2021-22, which includes operations and benefits. That budget represents about half of total town spending.
At the School Committee’s formal public hearing Monday night, members voted 6-1 to defer action on the spending plan until its April 5 meeting. The committee and School Department leaders will meet with the town’s Finance Committee at 5 p.m. Thursday to scope out savings.
Finance Committee members Michael Feder and Kristine Cass have taken a deep dive into the budget proposal and voiced concerns about the “staggering” hike in spending while most other town departments have submitted austerity proposals limiting increases to 2 percent, on average. That is in line with Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen’s target.
Cass, a parent of two children at Morris Elementary School, asserted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “this is a year for austerity, and there is still a lot of economic uncertainty regarding town revenues in the upcoming year.” She stated that “many residents are struggling to pay their property tax bills” and described the current School Department budget proposal as “staggering, even in a normal year; well beyond the norm.”
Cass declared that she and Feder are “deeply concerned” about the spending proposal, calling it “troubling” and cautioning that, without cuts, the town either would have to reduce other “very lean” town department budgets, cut contributions to post-retirement benefits or impose higher property tax bills on residents.
School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan outlined three alternatives for a vote after the legally required budget overview by Melissa Falkowski, the School Department's assistant superintendent of business and operations:
• Approve the budget as presented;
• Approve a budget with a lower total;
• Delay a formal vote on a final, revised budget until April 5.
Vaughan reported that, at a Town Hall meeting Monday, Ketchen and Select Board Chairman Neal Maxymillian “felt pretty strongly” that the school spending increase should be held “closer to the 3 percent mark.”
To get to that target, the proposed budget would need to be cut by about $246,000.
After his lengthy discussions that included Falkowski, interim schools Superintendent William Cameron and School Committee member Molly Elliot, Vaughan said “we felt we could perhaps get a third of the way, perhaps we could come up with roughly $80,000 [in reductions]."
But, he acknowledged, “there was a lot of sacrifice in the town over this past year,” and 14 municipal employees were laid off.
“There’s a feeling we need to do our part to get closer to 3 percent,” he said.
“It’s been an extraordinarily difficult year,” said School Committee member Christine Mauro. “We, as good stewards of a large part of the overall town budget, need to do whatever other departments are doing. We should also be making cuts to our own budget, whatever that means, unfortunately.”
Vaughan noted that town voters have approved school budgets “pretty largely unanimously over the 38 years I’ve been here. It’s important to us that we go into a town meeting with the support of our Finance Committee and our selectmen.” He called for maintaining “the goodwill of all the people we serve.”
Without citing specifics, he conceded that reducing the proposed spending increase would result in “things that will be lost.”
“Undoubtedly, there will have to be changes to the way we operate, which is unfortunate,” he said. “But, given the tenor of what’s happened this year, we have to be supportive of all the efforts the rest of the town has made to hold the line.”
School Committee member Francie Sorrentino declared that “it’s crucial that everybody’s on the same page, but you can only scrimp so much to offer everything they’re asking us to offer,” referring to the town’s expectations of maintaining a top-quality public school district.
But, committee member David Rimmler said that there are “specific areas of our budget that are underfunded,” such as a separate principal for the middle school. He urged that spending be maintained “that meets the expectations of people who move here and can be attracted here. … Well-funded school systems tend to have better performance outcomes than ones that aren’t.”
Rimmler said he would “hate to see programs cut that hurt the quality and experience of the education of our students.”