LENOX — As the town’s public schools ramp up a drive to reopen full-day, in-person learning this spring, interim schools Superintendent William Cameron on Monday took state officials to task for failing to prioritize school staffers for vaccinations and setting challenging reopening deadlines.
Emphasizing that he was speaking personally, Cameron singled out Gov. Charlie Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley in his remarks during Monday night’s remote School Committee meeting.
He noted he finds it “incredible” that Baker is “insisting that schools reopen, but is not giving any priority to the vaccination of educators and other school staff.”
Cameron pointed out that in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont gave school personnel high priority “so schools could reopen in an orderly way.”
“For whatever reason, that is not the policy of the Baker administration," he said. “I don’t understand what is going on there with the way this problem is analyzed at the highest levels of the government of this state.”
At least 32 states, also including New York, are vaccinating school staff, according to media reports.
“I think we could do an excellent job getting school open in an orderly way if vaccinations were a higher priority and we had the time to make all the issues we can foresee be resolved in a good way for both teachers and students,” Cameron said. He suggested that the Lenox schools could reopen by the end of April.
“There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation that this will happen sometime soon,” said School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan, referring specifically to reopening Morris Elementary School sometime in April for its pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students.
Lenox Memorial Middle and High School could reopen in phases, Vaughan added, citing statewide guidance from Baker and Riley.
A major factor is the anticipated vaccination schedule for teachers and all other school employees, expected in mid- to late March, Vaughan said. The availability of the new, single-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson “might make that really happen.”
Cameron also cited a “sense of urgency” among many parents in Lenox and elsewhere “who want their kids back in school full-time.”
But he mentioned a “particularly interesting situation, and I’m using that term rather than something more colorful” — Riley’s decision to “insert himself” by seeking authority from the DESE board to require that all K-5 schools reopen full-time and in-person on April 5. The board could potentially vote to give the commissioner that authority in mid-March, Cameron said.
The superintendent noted that Riley seeks to deny fully-remote learning as qualified time toward the 170-day annual requirement for school instruction, except for parents who chose to keep their students out of school buildings for the full school year. Thus, hybrid instruction, combining in-person and remote learning, would no longer count toward the requirement.
Cameron cautioned that an April 5 start date for elementary schools would create “a perfect storm of complications,” including the time needed for reconfiguring buildings to accommodate larger classes and the difficulty for teachers facing more students in the classroom while still managing students learning from home at the same time.
“It may be necessary to reconsider having students who are remote to be instructed by teachers dedicated fully to that purpose,” Cameron said. “This is very late in the year to be talking about that. These are complications that have to be worked out for this to move forward, at least on the schedule the commissioner is talking about right now.”
For the middle and high school to reopen full-time, the complications are even greater, “but it can be done,” the superintendent noted. “There are issues that have to be resolved, quite appropriately, with the Lenox Education Association, so there’s a lot of work to be done in the next few weeks.”
Cameron cited the 6-foot distancing between students still required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which creates a space problem at both schools, especially the middle and high school, where the potential reopening would be “sometime this spring.”
“The safe distancing that we can live with, based on actual infection rates, is something of real importance, because that, and vaccination of teachers, breaks the logjam,” he suggested.
Cameron is urging that reopening schedules be determined locally, instead of a one-size-fits-all target date, in view of vast differences in districts of different size and specific challenges.
School Committee members agreed to participate in an effort by statewide associations representing superintendents and committees, urging Baker to move all school personnel, including bus drivers, higher on the vaccination priority list.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the committee approved the “Fall 2" sports season, including football in a co-op arrangement with Lee High, soccer and cross-country running, starting March 22, followed by spring sports, beginning on April 26.
The committee also voted in favor of a resolution to suspend all MCAS testing this spring. The Pittsfield School Committee has adopted a similar resolution.
During a pandemic, “standardized testing cannot possibly measure student learning with any validity,” the resolution states. “MCAS testing during a public health crisis will only mean that all students will lose precious learning time, while black, Latinx, low-income, English learners and students in special education will fall even further behind.”
It would be a logistical nightmare to administer the tests, according to middle and high school Principal Michael Knybel, because “it would shut down the school for a substantial amount of time for us to test all six grades of the seven grades we have.” He said the school schedule would be greatly disrupted in April and May.
“I pray that someone comes to their senses in Boston,” Knybel said.
The resolution seeks support for the MCAS suspension from Baker, Riley, state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, and state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox.
At Cameron’s suggestion, U.S. Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, Democrats of Massachusetts, as well as U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, also would get copies of the resolution since waivers from MCAS testing must be granted by the U.S. Department of Education.