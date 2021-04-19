LENOX — The Select Board members have agreed that the annual town meeting, normally held on the first Thursday in May, should be deferred until late June so it can be held outdoors at the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School soccer field, as it was last summer.
“I don’t want to put it off longer than we have to,” said Selectman Edward Lane, since a busy agenda will include financing proposals for major capital projects.
“We can’t have it at the Duffin Theatre inside [the school], where it’s traditionally held,” board Chairman Neal Maxymillian said, citing ongoing COVID-19 gathering limits. “We should hold it as early as is practical.”
A date and time may be set at the upcoming Select Board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen is expected to suggest specifics for consideration by the board.
At its meeting earlier this month, the Select Board approved innholders’ licenses for Lenox Collection LLC, the new owner of the Birchwood, Church Street and Rookwood inns.
Parent company 388 Ventures, co-owned by Russell Lange and Seth Johnson, has invested $5.5 million into purchases of the three downtown properties, including renovation of the Church Street Inn (formerly the Village Inn).
The new owner of the Apple Tree Inn at 10 Richmond Mountain Road, across from Tanglewood, gained approval of an annual all-alcoholic hotel license.
Aries Living YT LLC, a family-run, New York City based hotel operations firm, will operate the inn year-round with plans for a larger facility on the site to host indoor winter events, said general manager Daniel Tennant. Restoration of the entire lobby, restaurant and bar is in progress.
The real estate transaction from previous owner Sharon A. Walker to Richmond Mountain RD YT LLC, recorded last January, totaled $2.4 million, plus $300,000 for inventory and the value of the business.
Also approved was the transfer of an all-alcoholic hotel license for Kurt Inderbitzen, the new owner of the Cornell Inn at 203 Main St. The real estate transaction for $1,932,000 was completed on Jan. 15. Facelift renovations are underway.