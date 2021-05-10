LENOX — The town’s zoning board has approved a renovation and expansion of the Days Inn motel off Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) by a developer under contract to purchase the property for $1,950,000, part of a proposed total investment of up to $10 million.
The project would add five guest rooms to an upscaled 60-unit motel, create an enhanced lobby and registration area, and add a bar and light-fare restaurant.
Ahead of the 5-0 vote, Zoning Board of Appeals member Albert Harper declared that the applicant for a revised special permit and site plan approval had demonstrated that the “community needs greatly outweigh any detrimental effect” to the Twelve Oaks Village retirement community on a hillside above the motel, built in the early 1970s as the Susse Chalet.
Harper described the project in the commercial zone as aligned with the town’s master plan calling for “adaptive reuse” of an aging building that otherwise would become a major eyesore and candidate for demolition.
“This proposal is very beneficial to the town of Lenox,” he said, citing increased tax revenue and jobs. Harper added that it’s not possible to estimate how much traffic would be generated by the planned addition of a bar and light restaurant to the premises.
Acknowledging concerns of Twelve Oaks residents about any impact on “their quiet enjoyment of paradise,” Harper pointed out that “one of the costs of living in paradise is that we have to share it with other people, and this proposal furthers the goal of sharing all the wonderful things that exist in Lenox.”
In another unanimous vote, board members agreed that the 76 parking spaces for the upgraded property would be adequate and a separate special permit for additional spaces would not be needed.
The site plan for the enhanced facility also won a 5-0 approval.
The board also adopted unanimously a special condition barring outdoor entertainment, amplified music, food or beverage service after 10 p.m., and also approved a limit on measurable noise levels with the exception of construction, temporary maintenance and repairs.
Finally, the ZBA agreed 3-2 to review noise levels two years after the renovation is completed.
A requested entertainment and alcohol license for the bar intended as an amenity for guests will be heard by the Select Board on a date to be scheduled.
“I’m sure it’s not lost on anyone that this property needs to be rehabilitated,” said Charles Snyder of Ross Group Development LLC of Tulsa, Okla., prospective purchaser of the site. The project will improve aesthetics and safety, add jobs and increase revenue for the town and nearby businesses, he stated during the public hearing portion of the ZBA meeting.
Snyder also cited “about 15 critical, dangerous types of calls” about the motel to local police during the past 16 months. “A property of this type tends to have a high risk of critical incidents,” he said, citing “arrests, distressed individuals and mental health issues.”
“This is a great project for all the town’s residents that’s being held up by some rather exaggerated concerns,” he maintained.
“Despite the challenges thus far, we’re very excited about redeveloping this property into a great hotel that Lenox can be proud of,” Snyder said.
A revised site plan presented by Matthew Puntin of SK Design Group in Pittsfield includes an addition to the south side of the building for a lobby, reception area and bar with a terrace, and one more parking space, for a total of 76, exceeding the town bylaw’s requirement for guests and employees.
“This is always going to present itself as a first-class, well-run, well-organized and operated venture,” said attorney Jeffrey Lynch, representing the developer. He cited controls to prevent sound from any entertainment from affecting the nearby condo residents.
He predicted that the new boutique hotel would enhance tax revenue to the town, based on a higher assessed value for the property.
Lynch termed the project “a poster child” for the town’s adaptive-reuse guidelines, referring to what he described as the dated Days Inn building with asbestos and plumbing issues.
“We’re taking the bones and adapting them into a very nice structure,” he said.
But, attorney John Gobel, representing the Twelve Oaks retirement community, insisted that “this is not a boutique motel; this is dressing up an existing strip motel and adding a nightclub.”
He charged that the developers are failing to mention outdoor entertainment, “the sticking point and the only real concern we have.”
Gobel predicted that the bar and patio, “with a spectacular view across the western sunset and the mountain,” would attract the general public as “a favorite spot to come and eat and drink in the evening.” The result, he stated, will create “traffic and parking problems that never existed before.”
He also summarized objections from nearly all the condo owners expressing unanimous opposition to the project.
“There is no way that we can’t be adversely affected by outdoor entertainment and alcohol service that is open to the public,” the attorney said. “It can only be detrimental.”
Gobel also hinted at a potential lawsuit, contending that if amplified outdoor entertainment and music were prohibited, “all these issues, the adverse effects, would pretty much go away.”
Lynch, the developers’ attorney, described the opposition case made by Gobel “a false narrative.” He called the use of the term “nightclub” as “prejudicial to this board, to the rest of the public, and to the members of Twelve Oaks who don’t understand what they’re being told.”
Robert Fuster, the ZBA chairman, along with board members Harper and Clifford Snyder, asserted that noise from traffic on the highway swamped amplified music tested during their site visit to the motel and to Twelve Oaks before the May 5 board meeting.
After the project, the hotel would be run by Life House Property Management, which operates Wheatleigh in Stockbridge, and would be rebranded as Life House Berkshires. The hotel operating company recently added the downtown Rookwood, Birchwood and Church Street inns to its management portfolio under the ownership of a New York investment firm.