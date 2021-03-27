LENOX — A resident was evacuated from a second-floor window in a Saturday fire that took 25 Lenox firefighters to extinguish.
The resident, who was trapped on the second floor, was treated for smoke inhalation and admitted for observation at Berkshire Medical Center, according to a news release from Lenox Fire Department Deputy Chief William Colvin, who led fire scene operations. Three other residents self-evacuated from the first floor.
Lenox Fire and Police departments were dispatched at 1:48 a.m. to the fire at 201 West St.
Sgt. Michael Smith and Officer Joseph Kennedy of Lenox Police used a ladder to remove the trapped resident from a second-floor window. Smith and Kennedy were treated for smoke inhalation at BMC before returning to duty.
The fire made its way to the underside of the roof, taking around an hour and a half to extinguish.
Lee Fire Department and Stockbridge Fire Department also sent engines to the scene, and Pittsfield Fire Department was on standby to cover for Lenox.
Colvin credited the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office dispatch center for assistance with communications.
Lee EMS transported the resident to Berkshire Medical Center, and Action Ambulance and County Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Lee and Stockbridge police provided assistance, and the Massachusetts State Police Lee Barracks closed West Street to traffic during the fire.
The Red Cross was also on the scene to assist displaced residents to find temporary housing.
Lenox Fire Chief Christopher O'Brien is investigating the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious, along with state police. There appears to be significant damage to the second and third floors, the release said.