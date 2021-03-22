LENOX — Police have arrested a suspect and filed multiple charges in connection with last week’s wave of vehicle break-ins and one home burglary in the eastern part of the town.
John Mcwhinnie, 42, of Orange, a town in Franklin County, was taken into custody by the that town’s police department on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation by Lenox Police lead investigator Tyler Bosworth.
Mcwhinnie was transferred to Lenox Police custody at the Shelburne Falls state police barracks and returned to Lenox by Bosworth and Officer Joseph Kennedy. He was booked and held on $25,000 bail overnight at the Lenox police station, said Sergeant Michael Smith.
Because the investigation is ongoing, police did not disclose how Mcwhinnie was identified as a suspect. Additional charges may be brought and other suspects may be identified, Smith stated.
Twelve vehicles were broken into last Wednesday and Friday. All had been unlocked and there was no forced entry but some were ransacked with various items stolen, including $40 cash in one case, as well as loose change and a hunting knife. Other vehicles were found in disarray but nothing was missing, Smith noted.
The break-ins were reported by the public from East Street, Sherwood Drive, New Lenox Road, Pine Crest Drive, Birchwood Lane, Galway Court and Dunmore Court.
Among the incidents:
• A break into an unlocked vehicle on Sherwood Drive, reported to police at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, netted $100 in cash. On the same day, six more reports of vehicle breaks came into police from East Street, New Lenox Road, Pine Crest Drive and Birchwood Lane.
• On Friday at 7 a.m., a Dunmore Court resident reported a 2015 Nissan Frontier vehicle was stolen after the home was burglarized and various items were taken. There was no forced entry into the home or the vehicle, Smith said. Later in the day, two more vehicle break-ins were called in from Dunmore Court and nearby Galway Court.
The stolen vehicle was located on Friday in a Pittsfield parking lot with the assistance of the city’s police department. The Nissan was impounded at a secure location for processing as evidence.
The only witness report was a resident who heard a loud pickup truck around 4 a.m. Friday in the Dunmore Court area.
At Mcwhinnie’s arraignment Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on charges including motor vehicle larceny; breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony; breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony; and unarmed burglary.
Judge Jennifer Tyne appointed a public defender, set May 10 as the next court date, and released him on personal recognizance with a warning that bail would be revoked if additional charges are filed against him.
Lenox Police are urging the public to lock their vehicles and homes. They’re also asking anyone with additional information about the recent breaks to contact the department at 413-637-2346.