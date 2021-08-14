Dear Reader:
I am writing to give you some great news about a new feature we will be offering our subscribers — both print and digital — starting Monday morning.
We have arranged to provide every Eagle subscriber a free, one-year subscription to DailyChatter, the daily email newsletter dedicated exclusively to world events. DailyChatter is subscription-based and does not accept advertising. DailyChatter does not sell, loan or otherwise provide your email address to any other person or party. It is nonpartisan.
As I have said before, The Eagle is relentlessly local, but we do provide basic national and international news. Achieving the proper balance between local and nonlocal news is something we work at constantly. I am thrilled that we can offer our readers a serious, well-written and well-curated daily newsletter that will fill the gaps between what we can publish and what is necessary to be an informed world citizen.
We can do this without additional expense to our readers. For the skeptics among you, our reward is being able to add value to our subscriptions that will encourage you to re-subscribe.
I learned about DailyChatter from a knowledgeable Berkshire neighbor who put me in touch with Philip S. Balboni, its founder and co-editor. In 2008, Phil Balboni founded GlobalPost, one of the nation’s first digital news sites, from which DailyChatter has sprung. Prior to that, he founded NECN (New England Cable News) and ran it for 16 years. Simply put, when it comes to digital journalism and international reporting, Phil Balboni is the real deal.
More important for you and me, Phil has a soft spot in his heart for the Berkshires and, more particularly, for The Eagle. That soft spot led to his making us an offer that looked too good to be true, and we accepted it eagerly.
However, before accepting Phil’s offer, I subscribed to DailyChatter in May and have been reading it regularly ever since. Frankly, I did not think I would get hooked on this digital product, but the mix of stories and the way they are presented make me want to read each day’s offering to the end. I hope I know the world better, but I know I am better informed because of my visits to DailyChatter.
I hope that if you are a subscriber that you take advantage of this bonus offered from The Eagle. Log on to dailychatter.com/berkshireeagle and fill out the enrollment form, and DailyChatter will appear in your inbox every weekday for one year.
Please let The Berkshire Eagle enhance your digital reading experience. Sign up for DailyChatter. I think you will be glad you did.
Stay well and be safe.