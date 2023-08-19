Dear Readers:
Monday evening, I announced the launch of this year’s campaign for The Eagle’s Local Journalism Fund. I made the announcement at the start of “The Food Around Us,” The Berkshire Eagle forum featuring chef Dan Barber and journalist Elizabeth Kolbert. The conversation was stimulating, provocative and entertaining, and if you missed it, you can watch the video. (App users, if you are having trouble viewing videos, visit BerkshireEagle.com.)
Our 2016 purchase of The Eagle was inspired by political author Joe Klein’s assertion that “Democracy requires citizenship and citizenship requires a Town Square.” Monday’s conversation was one of many examples of how seriously we view our place in Berkshire County’s Town Square.
I am sure you know that the news business is frail. Stories appear daily about newspapers being cut or sold or closed.
I am happy to report that The Eagle is not about to cut or to close. Indeed, we face our future with hope and conviction.
Just within the last six months, The Berkshire Eagle launched a new magazine, The B, and a new leisure and adventures website, BerkshiresWeek.com, to enthusiastic accolades from readers. These new publications were conceived to expand our audience and respond to its needs. More importantly, they’re part of our strategic plan to strengthen and enhance our flagship, The Berkshire Eagle.
Like all news organizations in America, we face reducing revenues each year as advertising dollars are swept up by internet giants and as print readership shrinks. Also, our expenses increase as we expand our coverage, not to mention inflation.
Speaking of inflation, we are reluctant to raise our cover price to offset cost increases, as many of our readers live on a fixed income and they, more than most, rely on The Eagle for news, information and companionship.
The good news is we have increased the number of digital subscribers dramatically. Today, The Eagle has more readers than when we bought it in 2016.
Nevertheless, we need our philanthropic effort to succeed to ensure our stability.
We created The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund with the help of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. It is a dedicated charitable fund whose purpose is to support The Eagle’s reporting of local matters relating to health, education, economic development, and arts and culture. You may have noticed the orange flags that appear at the beginning of many articles. Those flags signify that the creation of that story was supported by donations to The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund.
Thanks to the Local Journalism Fund, we added an arts and culture reporter, Aaron Simon Gross, to the staff this summer. Aaron truly hit the ground running with so many engaging stories about the arts and the interesting people who work in that field. He is a big addition to our features department, and your donations allowed us to bring him on board.
We are convinced that our success is tied to the coverage of local news and information. It is what you, our readers, ask for and demand.
Unfortunately, for us, local news is the most expensive to report. Wire services can bring us important stories about climate change, Ukraine and the Red Sox, but only local Eagle reporters can cover the possible school district merger in southern Berkshire, the proposed landfill in Lee, or the impact of bringing refugees to live in North Adams.
I am writing to ask you to contribute to The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund. Your gift will help expand our coverage of these critical beats. Your donations will be made to the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, which shares our interest in in-depth reporting that enhances the quality of life in our Berkshire community.
The Eagle is a for-profit company, but our operating profit is not always large enough to cover the cash needs necessary to sustain and to expand our local news coverage. We have considered converting to nonprofit status and have decided not to make this change, in part, to better maintain our flexibility and independence. The truth is that we operate like a nonprofit.
Democracy itself is being challenged as a workable concept in America. I believe that a vibrant, involved daily newspaper and website is essential to protecting American values over the short- and long-term.
Berkshire County has such a news organization, and I am asking you to help assure our future as we defend yours. Or, as we have begun to say, “Better Journalism. Better Berkshires.”
How to donate to The Berkshire Eagle's Local Journalism Fund
Would you like to send a check? Please make checks payable to Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation with the fund name, "The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund," on the check's memo line, and mail to: Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 800 North Main St., Sheffield, MA 01257-9503.
To donate online, visit berkshireeagle.com/donate.
The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund is a fund of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.