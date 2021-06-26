PITTSFIELD — Signs, smiles, flags and fun. Pride and togetherness.
These ideas were all on display Saturday afternoon when Berkshire Pride held a “Show Your Pride” rally in Park Square.
Speeches and remembrances took place, and three drag queens performed in front of a jubilant crowd of spectators who received additional support from horns honked by several passing motorists.
“It’s always special when you’re with people more like yourself,” said Najwa Squallia, of Pittsfield, while standing on the sidewalk waving a large Pride flag as cars swirled by the former rotary. “There’s a lot of love here and people seeking support.”
Rally organizers estimated the crowd to be about 150 people.
“It’s very a liberating moment to be together,” Squallia said.
Berkshire Pride, a community alliance composed of organizations and projects whose goal is to promote LGBTQ+ equality, held Saturday’s gathering in conjunction with Pride Month, which takes place every June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, which served as the starting point for the worldwide gay rights movement. The 52nd anniversary of that incident will be recognized on Monday. Another local Pride event in the Berkshires took place in North Adams Friday night.
Berkshire Pride had held three in-person festivals in Pittsfield between 2017 and 2019, but last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19. With the community still rebounding from the pandemic, Saturday’s event was put together in about three weeks, said Berkshire Pride Chair Kelan O’Brien.
“We kind of held our breath this year not sure what was going to happen,” O’Brien said. “We wanted to make sure we prioritized health and safety. But with Governor Baker relaxing [COVID] protocols [at the end of May] we just threw together what we were able to do in like three weeks time. We’re exploring options for a full festival later in the year but no guarantees.”
Attendees ranged in age from pre-teens to the elderly, although the majority of the crowd was young. Many arrived waving Pride flags or carrying homemade signs; one of the best slogans: “I can’t even think straight.” Nina Pooley of Hinsdale, a rector at nearby St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, passed out buttons that stated “God Loves You...no exceptions.”
“I came to support queers and trans and Jews of all flavors,” said Rabbi Rachel Barenblat of Congregation Beth Israel in North Adams. “I think it’s really important that religious figures show up and say we are all made in the image of God.”
Tammi and Robert Hanes, a married couple from Berlin, N.Y., attended Saturday’s gathering as “allies,” Robert said, because they have several friends and family in the gay community. Both are originally from the Berkshires.
“Love, pure love,” Tammi Hanes said, when asked to assess the mood of the crowd. “Everyone is so warm and caring. I feel that they have so much love for each other.”
A short remembrance ceremony took place for the late Jahaira DeAlto, a transgender woman of color who helped found the Berkshire Pride Festival. The 42-year-old Berkshire Community College graduate was stabbed to death May 2 in Boston, where she had been living while attending Simmons University.
Saturday also marked the sixth anniversary of the day the U.S. Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same sex marriage, making the practice legal in all 50 states.
Emma Lenski acknowledged the anniversary in brief remarks at Saturday’s gathering.
“Happy Pride,” she said.