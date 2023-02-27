Pittsfield Licensing Board delays Thistle and Mirth hearing due to lingering questions and redacted reports

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Licensing Board appeared poised to hold a hearing Monday regarding disturbances last month at Thistle and Mirth, a well-trafficked eatery in downtown Pittsfield.
But when the time came for a presentation of facts, board members agreed that there wasn’t enough to go on. With heavily redacted reports and no responding officers present, the board voted to delay the hearing until its next meeting, March 27.
The hearing, requested by the Pittsfield Police Department, was supposed to be in response to two disturbance calls at the bar in January. The calls, on Jan. 7 and Jan. 13 respectively, were both altercations at the bar. Known as a “show cause” hearing, the board’s session was meant to determine if there had been any violations of the establishment’s liquor license or its mandate to serve its patrons responsibly.
Police were called to Thistle and Mirth in January for at least one fight. Now the downtown Pittsfield eatery could face punishment
Pittsfield Police Lt. Matthew Hill stood before the board Monday, the lone representative for the department. Board Chair Thomas Campoli pointed out that he had requested two of the responding officers be present to answer questions about the two calls. Hill said they weren’t available for the hearing.
Campoli said that the board has had this problem before — namely, getting reports that leave a lot to the imagination.
“In advance of these meetings we get reports, and those reports are so heavily redacted that they’re almost indecipherable,” Campoli said. “That’s a problem for us, because we have to make a decision here … do you intend to read those reports in their entirety for this hearing?”
“No, but I can give you a little more than what’s redacted,” Hill said.
“I guess we’ll have to see whether or not we feel that’s sufficient,” Campoli said.
It quickly proved not to be, as Hill began reading the report for the incident on Jan. 7 and was unable to fill in details redacted in the reports. Hill explained that the Jan. 13 case was still an active investigation, and that even less information would be available from that report.
That was when Kathleen Amuso, a member of the board, moved to delay the hearing until the board’s next meeting.
Attorney Ethan Klepetar appeared alongside the restaurant’s owners, Joad Bowman and Austin Oliver, ready to answer questions and to present the facts as they knew them about the two incidents.
Bowman previously characterized the Jan. 7 call as relatively minor, a run-of-the-mill disagreement where there might not even have been any physical violence.
According to the portion of the police report that was read, Hill said that based on staff reports, people were yelling at each other outside the bar. Hill also said there was no indication in the report that staff were unhelpful or uncooperative during the incident.
“It’s only here because of the proximity of the two incidents and the severity of the second incident,” Hill said.
The Jan. 13 call was the more notable of the two; an agitator came in and tried to goad customers into a fight. When a passerby brushed into the man, he sucker punched him, starting a larger fray that resulted in the bar’s front window getting smashed.
Bowman maintained in an interview last week that the person in question wasn’t served at the bar that night. The hearing was postponed before Hill could provide any details on the Jan. 13 incident.
Klepetar pressed for the board to continue on with the proceedings, stating that the restaurant was prepared to present its side of things and that it puts the owners in a “difficult position” to wait another month for this to be settled.
“My clients would certainly like to get a resolution, and we’re confident that the record will show that the licensee did everything appropriate,” Klepetar said. “They had security at the door, they called police immediately as soon as something happened, cooperated with the police, shut the premises down and did everything they could possibly do to make sure that once something happens, it’s taken care of.”
In an interview last week, Bowman said the bar has a zero-tolerance policy toward violent patrons, banning future service. The bar has added an extra doorperson to work on weekends, and an alarm was installed on the back door to prevent people from sneaking in. The bar has also welcomed police walk-throughs during business hours.
That plea wasn’t enough to sway Amuso, who explained her position that hearing from only one side just wouldn’t be enough.
“I don’t think it’s a negative toward your business,” Amuso said. “We want to get the full information so that we can make an educated decision. Without that, [the result] may be different than what you expect.”