NWS pic
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A light snow Wednesday morning is expected to create slippery conditions on roads throughout Berkshire County. 

Snow will continue falling through 9 a.m. with flurries lingering until late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and stay alert for slick conditions.

Snowfall totals are expected to remain under an inch in the Berkshires. 

Tags