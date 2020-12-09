A light snow Wednesday morning is expected to create slippery conditions on roads throughout Berkshire County.
Snow will continue falling through 9 a.m. with flurries lingering until late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and stay alert for slick conditions.
Winter WX Advisories have been issued for northern Herkimer Co. for 3-6" of snow & Bennington Co. VT for elevations > 1500 ft for 3-7" of snow until early THU morning. Lighter snow amounts (<1") will impact the morning commute for the rest of the region. #nywx #vtwx #mawx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/jVk4fAYxp1— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 9, 2020
Snowfall totals are expected to remain under an inch in the Berkshires.