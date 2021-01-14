PITTSFIELD — Parts of Berkshire County could get up to a half-inch of snow Thursday, with precipitation changing over to rain later in the day.
Temperatures are expected climb into the mid-30s Thursday, according to Tom Wasula, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Lots of clouds, with spotty rain & snow showers possible, especially near/south of I-90 mid morning through early afternoon. Temps slightly above normal for mid-Jan, mainly in the 30s. #nywx #ctwx #mawx #vtwx pic.twitter.com/5IKZOB1oT1— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) January 14, 2021
Saturday could also bring a mix of rain and snow, with the chance of precipitation at 80 percent.
