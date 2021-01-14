Thursday snow Jan. 14

Parts of Berkshire County could get up a half-inch of snow on Thursday. 

 Jake Mendel — The Berkshire Eagle

PITTSFIELD — Parts of Berkshire County could get up to a half-inch of snow Thursday, with precipitation changing over to rain later in the day. 

Temperatures are expected climb into the mid-30s Thursday, according to Tom Wasula, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. 

Saturday could also bring a mix of rain and snow, with the chance of precipitation at 80 percent. 

Jake Mendel can be reached at jmendel@berkshireeagle.com, at @JMendel94 on Twitter and 413-464-3655.

As a lifelong Pittsfield resident, Jake gravitates to the nearest field or park. He joined The Eagle as a paperboy in 2005 and worked his way up, becoming a full-time reporter in 2018. He's on The Eagle's express desk and is found on Twitter @JMendel94.