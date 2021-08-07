Sheri Biasin, 61, holds a photograph from 1967 of herself at age 7 with her father at her childhood home in West Stockbridge, on the day of her first Communion. Just hours after the photograph was taken, “that little girl’s life changed forever,” Biasin said. That day, Biasin was subjected to the first of what would become a yearslong pattern of sexual abuse by the priest who delivered her Communion.