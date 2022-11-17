Liliana Ortiz-Bermudez, the founder of the Festival Latino of the Berkshires, wants to open a Latin American center for the arts

LEE — Liliana Ortiz-Bermudez remembers the first community event held for the Berkshire Latino community. It was on Dec. 3, 1991, when the first mass in Spanish was held in Saint Mary's in Lee. Despite the freezing weather, Latinos from Williamstown, Canaan and Lanesville, N.Y., showed up to attend the event.
“But if I show you the photo there were not even 70 people in the church,” said Ortiz-Bermudez.
Three decades later, according to the 2020 Census, there are about 5,000 Latinos living in the county. The presence of Latino culture has also grown, thanks to Ortiz-Bermudez, who has organized the yearly Festival Latino of the Berkshires for 27 years, only with volunteers.
For her work, she was recently awarded the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus Latino Excellence Award from the 4th Berkshire District.
Ortiz-Bermudez’ life and contributions are all about learning, teaching and learning so she can teach more people.
Originally from Cali, the second-biggest city in Colombia, which is also the capital city of salsa dancing, she came to the United States to get her master’s degree in 1988. Like many others, she discovered the Berkshires through family members; an aunt who was living in the Berkshires convinced her to move here, which she did in 1990.
“We went to American festivals, the summer fest, the Apple Squeeze. Then I started to think about how to make a festival that would make an impact on the Americans,” she said.
So in 1995, the Latino festival was born. Through it, Ortiz-Bermudez is a staunch defender that art can teach us plenty.
For the youth who perform the traditional dances, it teaches them geometry.
“A child, when he dances, can be learning the geometric figures from an early age. He is learning the circle. He is learning the triangle,” she said. Ortiz-Bermudez led a youth dancing group for 15 years, after learning from VHS tapes her mother sent her from Colombia.
For the non-Latino, they can show that the emerging Latino community is worth their support by contributing to nonprofits.
“The Latino Festival is a window that shows others things they will appreciate in our cultures,” said Ortiz-Bermudez who added that donations have scaled up during the pandemic, helping meet the needs of the growing immigrant community.
It’s through the Festival Latino that she became the go-to person for new immigrants, especially in the early 2000s. Since she keeps a meticulous record of people's addresses, she sent hundreds of bright colored envelopes. With such advertising, she became known as “The woman from the Latino Festival” and many reached out with all sorts of questions regarding the complex logistics of being an immigrant in the United States.
However, to her regret, this community involvement has never turned into a job.
“People looked for me but in a way I got tired because I have never been able to get a good job [working for the community.],” she said. She suspects her recognizable Spanish accent is the reason. Ortiz-Bermudez still finds satisfaction in her job as tax preparer where she enjoys teaching her clients about taxes and how to do them on their own.
After 27 years of working on the festival, she hopes others can step up so she can focus her energy on another dream of hers.
A legacy project
Ortiz-Bermudez thinks about death in a very pragmatic way.
“I would like to leave a legacy. If I die, those who are there helping me die too, and [if] others get tired, the Latino Festival will die. It will only be a memory,” she said, fully conscious that fully-volunteer projects do not last forever.
Her vision, a Latin-American center for the arts in a beautiful building is a vision she “would not like to die without accomplishing it.” That’s why she’s looking for donors who share her vision and want to get involved.
Some have tried changing her mind, arguing these initiatives are doomed to fail and it would be more sustainable to build within an already existing cultural institution. But Ortiz-Bermudez thinks the reality of working with Latino artists is too different to make that work.
“Latin American artists [even in the United States] don’t live completely from their art, unfortunately they have to work some hours in other things to be able to make the art,” she said. Many times she has had booked performers call a couple of weeks before the show, saying that two or three dancers could not come because their employer would not let them.
She hopes that through the center her community — which comes from countries in which almost no artist makes a living only from art — realizes all the value art has in society.
“This is the land of art. Everyone comes here for art. We should have a center for Latin American arts so we can keep our culture alive. We will leave evidence of the best that we brought in our hearts,” she said.