LENOX — The Linde Center for Music and Learning at Tanglewood has received a 2021 Interior Architecture Award from the National American Institute of Architects.
It was one of only seven projects in 2021 to receive this award, which "celebrates the most innovative and spectacular interior spaces."
The Boston Symphony Orchestra officially opened the Linde Center at its summer home at Tanglewood in June 2019. The $33 million, four-building, climate controlled complex was designed by William Rawn Associates Architects of Boston, the firm that also designed Seiji Ozawa Hall. It is named after Joyce Linde and her late husband, Edward, whose family were the lead donors of the project.
The new facility serves as a central hub for a new paradigm in cultural programming for the BSO and the Tanglewood Learning Institute by expanding the BSO’s reach and influence within the arts world through both traditional and innovative programming and engaging experiences.
The structure contains climate-controlled studios with webcasting and broadcast capability that provide additional state-of-the-art concert and rehearsal space for the Tanglewood Music Center — the BSO’s acclaimed summer music academy that was established in 1940. It plays an essential role in establishing Tanglewood as a multiseason facility, with concert and event rental use by the BSO, Tanglewood Learning Institute, the Berkshire community and beyond.