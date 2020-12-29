On Friday, March 13, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that he was closing all public schools for three weeks to stop the spread of the then new-to-us novel coronavirus. I, like many other working parents in the Commonwealth that day, got the news in a text message alert, followed by a text message from my then 4-year-old's preschool teacher. She was closing too; like everyone else she was scared. I looked around the room at other parents in a panic: What were we going to do? I quickly packed up my things, and said goodbye to my co-workers, not sure when I'd see them next. On the following Monday, I decided I was going to write a daily blog to help parents like me, who were suddenly home with their children 24/7, scared, tired and full of questions that few seemed to have answers for. "Quarantined with Kids" started off as a project that I thought would only last a month, tops. But the pandemic wore on, and so did our adventures at home. On Aug. 31, my son finally went back to preschool. We had been home together for 171 days, and our readers were right there with us.

Lindsey Hollenbaugh | Quarantined with kids: Part I Quarantined with kids: Part I: Lindsey Hollenbaugh, managing editor of features at the Berkshire Eagle, blogs her daily adventures of working at home with her 4-year-old son, David, during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Part I includes all blog entries from March 2020.

In the early days of the pandemic, I struggled with how to talk to my son about what was happening without alarming him. "Why can't I go to the playground, mommy?; When can I see grandma and grandpa, or my brother? He lives right up the street!" These were daily questions, and I just didn't know how to answer him. Luckily, many of our local mental health experts were ready and able to weigh in, offering advice for parents with children in a range of ages. The story also highlighted the growing fears shared by many educators, pediatricians and social workers as the stay-at-home order lingered and families were forced to stay home. "If you're not dealing with an unsafe home, you're very, very lucky right now," said Jennifer Daily.

For parents, talking to kids about virus requires deft touch Molly Gillon's 2-year-old daughter doesn't seem to be bothered by the current state of affairs; she's just happy her big sister is home to play. "She's completely unaware of what's going on; she's …

Among the many unknowns of COVID-19 was its effects on pregnant women and their unborn children. In April, some hospitals in neighboring New York state enacted protocols that only allowed birthing mothers in the room, essentially, asking women to deliver their babies alone, without their partners. This mandate only lasted about a week until Gov. Andrew Cuomo objected and hospitals, instead, limited birthing mothers to one guest/partner in the room. But it was enough to set off a panic among many expecting parents in nearby Berkshire County. Local doctors assured mothers that wasn't the case at area hospitals and tried to answer questions about the health of mother and baby during the time of COVID-19.

Berkshire OB-GYN caregivers aim to arm moms-to-be with vital info Being pregnant, preparing to welcome a new life into the world and coordinating prenatal care can be stressful for any mom-to-be; now, try doing it during a global pandemic.

This story was personal to me: my adult step-daughter was expecting her first child right around mother's day and our family was grappling with what happens after the baby comes and none of us can be physically present to offer support. What was those early days of motherhood going to look like for my step-daughter? As a mother, I already know how difficult those first weeks can be, now throw in not being able to be surrounded by family, friends and your community to help hold you up. In honor of Mother's Day, I spoke with three women who shared their experiences as new moms, or moms-to-be. One of the new dads offered this beautiful message of hope: "Our hearts go out to all the other parents who might not have had as easy a time as we have had with Rae," Justin Allen said. "Head up, everybody."

For new moms, bringing home baby amid pandemic carries new meaning This is Xinyue Allen's first Mother's Day, and she is spending it without her mom. The brand-new mom of daughter Rae — she is 12 days old today — had planned to have her mother help …

Before the world got turned upside down, I had just started a fun new video cooking series in which I was tasked by my team to make some ridiculous dessert well outside my realm of home baker. Last Christmas, I made a somewhat-successful croquembouche, and for Valentine's Day I made a towering, slightly melty, Baked Alaska. Even during a pandemic, or maybe, especially during a pandemic, this can be a fun, show-stopper of a dessert worth the little bit of time and effort needed. Plus, you get to use a blowtorch in your kitchen: What can go wrong? (Don't answer that, it's still 2020.)