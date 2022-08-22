Alcohol license for a Wahconah Street business in Pittsfield is rescinded, after failure to sell the license

PITTSFIELD – The alcohol license for the property at 87 Wahconah St. was rescinded Monday after more than four and a half years of inactivity — and a recent accident that will cause the building to be demolished.

Attorney Jeff Lynch provided an update for Barcelona Tapas and Bar Inc., the license’s current holders, stating that they did not have a contract to sell the license, but did have intentions of rebuilding a mixed-use property there, with a restaurant downstairs and apartments above.

The building at 87 Wahconah St. was struck by a pick-up truck July 27, destroying most of the front part of it.

Lynch told the Licensing Board there’s an order from the city to demolish the building immediately. If the property owners decided to rebuild in the aftermath, they would have to get approval from the Conservation Commission because of the property’s closeness to wetlands and floodplains.

The license was transferred to Barcelona Tapas and Bar Inc. in January 2018, which never operated. That was cited as a primary reason to remove the license by Board Chair Thomas Campoli.

The board allowed the license to remain in place previously with the expectation that it would be sold by this month.

“If there was an available buyer, I think [the holders] would have sold it by now, but I think as we heard today, they’re just not there,” Lynch said, citing other business owners who came forward presenting difficulties in finding vendors to buy their liquor licenses.

Plans to reopen the business were also insufficient for the board.

Lynch said that at this point, the license holders were supposed to have “shovels in the ground," but were unable to do so because of building expenses and time.

“We don’t like to rescind licenses, but I think it reaches a point when you look at 2018 … there’s really nothing on the horizon,” said board member Kathleen Amuso, who introduced the motion to rescind.

The motion to rescind the license passed 3-1, with board member Jody Phillips providing the no vote.

The building at 87 Wahconah St. is owned by Wahconah St. LLC based in Lee and is valued at $175,800, according to Pittsfield property records.

It was previously a bar known as Johnny’s Beach Club, which stopped operating in 2017.