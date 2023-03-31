LitNet has a growing number of new volunteer tutors — teenagers who say they are getting just as much out of the program as their students

LENOX – Taking English lessons alongside their spouses sparks contrasting reactions from native-Spanish speakers Javier and Diana Anaya of Colombia.
“It’s great!” a beaming Javier says. A teasing Diana responds, “He copies everything I do.”
They do, however, agree on how they feel about their tutors, Ella and Lily Khalsa. “They are 15 and 17, just like our kids,” Javier says as Diana nods. “It’s as if our children were teaching us.”
The Khalsa sisters are two of the growing number of teenagers who volunteer at Literacy Network of South Berkshire, a nonprofit that pairs English learners with tutors. LitNet, as it is commonly called, now has nine teen teachers and two more waiting to be paired with students. They are between 14 and 17 years old, and are not doing it for any reward or recognition.
Maggie Curtin kept a secret for much of her adult life: She couldn't read. But then, LitNet was created
Because the volunteers are minors, LitNet prioritizes their safety. Miguel Silva, director of tutoring at LitNet, says he asks parents directly to get their permission. For added safety, LitNet recommends all tutors and students meet in public places. Many of the teens meet at LitNet's Susan Weintraub Tutor Resource Center or in public libraries.
The organization also pays special attention to gender and age dynamics. Diego and Pedro Chaclan, two Guatemalan men in their 20s, meet Miranda Ralph, 17, at the Litnet office where LitNet staff members are present. Since Ella and Lily Khalsa’s students are a married couple, LitNet decided it was fine for them to meet at the public library. In general, LitNet pairs teen tutors with learners of the same gender.
Such simple precautions come first, Silva says, but language comes next. “A lot of these kids are language students themselves,” Silva says. “The advantage is that these teenagers are enthusiastic. They're doing it because they want to do it.”
That was Deisy Escobar's attitude when she started it all. Escobar, now 18 and a senior at Mount Everett high school in Sheffield, was stuck at home because of COVID in spring of 2020.
“I wasn't doing a lot," she says. "I was kind of depressed because I wasn't at school. Everything was really different and I wanted to find something to do.”
She knew of LitNet through her mother, Martha Escobar, who had migrated from Colombia in 1999 and had had many LitNet tutors help her improve her English.
Deisy reached out to LitNet which connected her with two women through Zoom. There, she faced the same challenges her high school teachers were struggling with. “I had to find ways to make [the classes] interesting and not boring, even if it was like on video call. So all those things I had to learn as I was going along,” she says.
Her experience as a student guided her in preparing her classes. “In school," she says "I played a lot of Kahoot,” a website on which people can generate quizzes.
Deisy's students also enjoyed such active learning. “We started doing things like charades," Deisy says, "making up scenarios and doing a lot of role-play and vocabulary.”
She found that tutoring was much more than just teaching English. “It’s emotional support, and being there to listen, as they're navigating through learning the language and what they're going through in their lives. So it's also like having a friend,” she says. “Being able to help out was like helping out my parents.”
As her junior year intensified, she couldn’t juggle it all and had to stop tutoring, but she says she hopes to resume it. Since then, she has kept in touch with one of her students, even meeting her newborn child. Tutoring helped clarify Deisy’s career goals; she plans to work with immigrant communities as a social worker or a teacher.
Today, Deisy Escobar’s portrait hangs in the LitNet building in Lee at 32 Park St., the same building in which Miranda Ralph tutors Diego and Pedro Chaclan. Diego says he hasn’t given much thought to how old his teacher is. “We didn't know how old she is, and I am very happy that here in this country there are young people of such a young age who are helping other people," he says. "I would like this to happen in my country.”
The Chaclan brothers come to LitNet after long workdays. “Sometimes I get tired from work," Diego says, "but I really like the class," Diego says. "I don't want to miss a day.”
Since they started in January, the brothers have asked to reschedule only one day, March 15, when they were exhausted from 36 hours of shoveling snow after the nor’easter.
Ralph says her students have made lots of progress. From not really being able to say hi, they now can describe their daily lives.
Flushed with pride, Ralph gave an example of their conversations, starting with her asking, “‘What did you eat?’ And they're like, ‘We had salad.’ ‘What was on the salad?’ They're like, ‘There was chicken, there was peppers,’ and they're telling me all about the salad. And it's just like, there's so many parts!”
The continuing progress makes the brothers feel much more comfortable at work and in social situations. “We hope to provide for our family, ourselves," Diego says. "Truth is, I would like to meet many people. This is a country that is different from ours. We want to learn more about this country and make lots of new friends.”
The Anayas share Diego Chaclan’s motivation to become more involved in their community. Diana Anaya says she'd like to help more, now that her daughter is on the Pittsfield High School basketball team. “The [other] mommies do activities, but I can't join them because none of them speak Spanish.”
To her, it’s clear that not knowing English is a “barrier,” one that the LitNet teenage-volunteer program helps reduce, allowing them to seize on the opportunity to learn. “We are ready to start. And here, thank God, is the country of opportunities.”
Her husband, Javier, as always, copies what she does.