New to the Berkshires, two immigrants needed help with English. They found ways to return the favor

PITTSFIELD — Fernando Rojas grew up in Bogotá, Colombia. He came to the Berkshires in 2019 as a refugee after a gang threatened him because of his involvement in a neighborhood association.

When he arrived in the United States, he could not make himself understood in English. Now that he is at an intermediate level, he has turned the tables by serving as a volunteer teacher of the language through the Literacy Network of Southern Berkshires, while working full time and continuing his own language study.

He's not the only immigrant in the Berkshires now teaching a subject he has worked to master.

Diandra Curich is from Lima, Peru. She spoke English well and was matched with a Litnet tutor to study for a civics test, in order to obtain U.S. citizenship. After lessons and test prep, she too has become a volunteer teacher.

Litnet provides free, one-on-one tutoring sessions for adults. Founded in 1991, mainly for citizens who wanted to improve their literacy skills, the organization now mainly helps immigrants.

Rojas and Curich say they seized on the chance to give back.

Learning to speak English

With help from a friend, Rojas found work at Harney & Sons, a tea company in Millerton, N.Y. That was a lower-level job than his managerial post in Colombia, but one of his few options, given his limited English.

Rojas pledged to himself he would study on his own to improve his English. Reality intervened. He spent 12 hours each day working at the tea factory or commuting. Progress was glacially slow.

He could not improve his skills at work. His tea factory job was full of people from Guatemala, Honduras, and Greece — so the little English was spoken was not perfect. “We laughed, but sometimes we did not even know what we were laughing about,” Rojas said.

Six months later, he got into a Berkshire Community College English course. There were no places for intermediate-level speakers, so BCC enrolled him in the advanced class. Though difficult, he managed and made progress.

After a year, he quit the factory job. Thanks to his improved English skills, he got a better job at a home appliances store. All the other employees were Americans. He was practicing his speaking, but no longer had time to study at BCC.

That’s when he discovered Litnet. With his tutor, Jed Horowitz, they spoke about everything, from mathematics to physics to politics.

Together, they embarked on a learning odyssey. They spent weeks building a Parqués, a popular Colombia board game. They came up with rule variations and wrote them down in English.

This coming year, Rojas and his family want to buy a house. Horowitz and Rojas are working through a homeowner awareness program, which will help Rojas qualify for a first-time home-buyer program.

A remaining challenge, Rojas said, is to understand young people better. “Young people speak between their teeth. They whisper. They have so many idioms!” he said.

Learning what it takes

Curich met her future husband, a Dalton native, in Peru. To earn U.S. citizenship, she must pass a civics test, which includes questions about history and politics. Only 39 percent of Americans pass the test, according to a report by The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.

She was nervous at first, but her tutor, Donna Morelli, was patient and guided her through 100 questions that could show up in the test. After five sessions, she felt prepared.

As a Catholic school student, she was raised to aspire to volunteerism. “I have always felt that my duty is to help others. If I have the possibility, why am I sitting at home watching TV doing nothing? When I can do something productive, I can help someone.”

Back in Lima, she taught math to orphans, but in the U.S., she did not know how to help others. At her first job, she met many Spanish-speaking co-workers and offered assistance informally.

She saw that Litnet was looking for volunteers — and signed up. She was matched with Flavia Monigan, a woman from Brazil. Monigan had been learning English alongside her daughter. Like Rojas, Monigan’s job provides little opportunity to improve her English.

To teach her student, Curich strives to be inventive, a strategy she remembers from Dona’s lessons. She tells Monigan to watch Netflix with English subtitles. Curich's motivation is in part personal. “I want other people to feel the same way I felt when I moved here — supported,” she said.

The spirit of helping

Rojas had experience volunteering in Colombia, where he was a member of Community Action Boards (Juntas de Acción Comunal in Spanish), which have a long tradition in Colombian social organizations, including Indigenous traditions. Today, there are approximately 70,000 of these boards, according to the Colombian government. “There are always people who try to lead and try to move forward,” said Rojas, commenting on the spirit of the boards.

After a year or so in the United States, he felt guilty about the imbalance between the help he received and what he had been able to give back. “You realize you are exploiting the country and you are not giving anything back,” he said.

He started by organizing language classes at home for his daughter and his partner. They would rotate who would be the teacher. Pronunciation, the thing he used to struggle with the most, ended up being one of the things he taught best.

How to become a literacy volunteer The Literacy Network of South Berkshire is looking for volunteer tutors. "No experience is necessary," said Leigh Doherty, the executive director. "We provide the coaching and support for you to succeed." It is also not required to speak a second language. About 15 students are on the waiting list to be partnered with a tutor. For more information or to volunteer, call 413-243-0471 or email info@litnetsb.org.

After a while, Rojas asked Horowitz if he thought he knew English well enough to teach someone through Litnet. “You are past the level you need,” he said he was told.

Litnet matched him with Indunil Hitihame Mudyanselage, a Sri Lankan woman. “It has been a challenge to teach such an intelligent woman, who often studies 15 hours a week outside of our classes,” he said.

He is trying to get her to speak as much as possible. “Her homework is reading "Harry Potter" and doing a weekly summary. I stress pronunciation a lot,” he said.

“Sometimes I see more of a benefit for me than for her, because she asks a lot from me, so I have to prepare for the class. Because you have a responsibility with a person, you realize they are doing their part, so you also have to do your part,” Rojas said.

His student's mastery has impressed Rojas more than once. Recently she taught him the word “clumsy.”

Rojas acknowledges he has much to learn. But his wish to be of service couldn't wait. “If you wait until you have resources to help people, you are usually not going to have them, so why don't you try to help them in another way,” he said.

His way includes a deeply personal understanding of how hard — and rewarding — learning English can be.